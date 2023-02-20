Mall Rats Nostalgia Fest coming to Samanea Mall in Westbury

Turn back the clock to the '90s and head down to the Samanea New York Mall in Westbury on Feb. 25 and 26 for a throwback experience. The Mall Rats Nostalgia Fest is intended to return Long Islanders to the days of hangin’ out in the food court and spending your allowance carelessly shopping.

“The '90s are resurfacing because Generation Z are into the vintage style of that decade. Plus, their parents are nostalgic for that vibe because they were part of the Nirvana generation,” says Grace Kelly, president of Long Island Pop-Up, which is putting on the event. “When you walk through the aisles, you’ll feel as if you are in that era.”

The ‘90s theme will be exercised through over 60 vendors selling vintage toys, collectibles, old records, skateboards and more. A selfie station with backdrops of The Max from “Saved By the Bell,” Central Perk from “Friends” and the Peach Pit from “Beverly Hills, 90210” is going to be set up for photo-ops. Additionally, oversized versions of old board games like Connect Four, Operation and Twister await guests. Food for purchase includes a variety of delectables from All American Wontons, TerraNut, Ana’s Creations plus Sweets and Things to name a few. Everyone is encouraged to cosplay as their favorite ‘90s character.

FUN FOR PARENTS & KIDS

For the adults, Nostalgia of Bethpage is bringing its '90s-themed bar to the event serving up Yo Mama So … Pale Ale ($10 — 16 oz. can, for those 21 and over with valid ID), conducting ‘90s trivia and holding a Finish the Lyrics contest for prizes.

For the kids, Trek Long Island is having Star Trek characters hold story time in the Kids Corner where there will also be Lego building, coloring, a bounce house and a soft play area for toddlers.

Take a picture and mingle with a '90s princess, superhero or pop star, courtesy of Royal Princess Prep Entertainment from Glenwood Landing.

The Long Island Ghostbusters are set to appear selling stickers ($3) and slime ($6) plus they will raffle off a HasLab Proton Pack.

There’s no charge for photos but guests are asked to line up — first come, first served.

MUSIC MIX

Ivan Galarza of Drive Up DJs from Patchogue will be spinning ‘90s tunes all day as well as playing their accompanying videos on an LCD screen on the front of his DJ booth.

“I’ll be blending R&B, rock, pop and hip-hop like they did on MTV’s ‘TRL,’ ” says Galarza. “I like to do open format mixing by putting together songs you wouldn’t think match up like Aerosmith and Bell Biv DeVoe in an effort to create a fun atmosphere for everybody.”

Expect to hear hits from Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Shannon, Stevie B and Lisa Lisa & the Cult Jam. A dance floor will be open for those who want to bust a move.

COLLECTIBLES FOR SALE

Patrick Kellegher of Pot O’Gold Collectibles from New Hyde Park is selling collectible figures and trading cards at the event including over 200 Funko Pops (ranging $10-$300) featuring Marvel, DC, Star Wars, animé, movie and TV characters, autographed memorabilia (prices vary) as well as a series of Pokémon cards ($5 a pack up to $150 for full sets).

“I have something for everybody,” says Kellegher. “With Pokémon, there’s a nostalgia factor for the older crowd and sometimes people simply enjoy the art design of the rare cards. Plus, kids love opening new packs to see what they get.”

Some limited edition items include a Funko Pop from “Lord of the Rings,” demon Balrog, that glows in the dark ($300) and a diamond edition of Buzz Lightyear ($200), which is glitter encrusted. There’s also a Power Rangers replica power morpher, helmet and communicator watch signed by the original green Power Ranger, the late Jason David Frank ($500 each).

ARTIST ALLEY

Paintings ($20-$50) and drawings ($10-$50) of '90s pop culture figures are being sold by Peter Vazquez of Fat Guy Inc. from Brentwood. He will also be doing live drawings ($20-$75) in comic book/cartoon style or photo realism.

“I’ll be taking requests,” says Vazquez. “If someone asks, I can even draw them as their favorite superhero.”