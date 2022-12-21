Budget-friendly New Year's Eve events on Long Island

New Year’s Eve is a night to celebrate, but often it can get pretty expensive. You don’t need to break the bank to have fun. From free town ball drops to rockin live performances that aren’t too costly, ring in 2023 at these local spots:

TOWN BALL DROPS AND RISES:

Patchogue Village’s 'Midnight on Main Street'

People celebrate New Years Eve by watching fireworks explode over Main Street in Patchogue as part of their midnight on Main celebration. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Set for the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m., DJ Charlie Lombardo will be performing throughout the bash while attendees score free noisemakers and party hats. Vendors will also be selling food and drinks. Ten seconds before "Patchogue Midnight" (9 p.m.) arrives, the family of the late Louis Giancontieri (the builder behind the mechanism that's lifted the ball since the debut event in 2014) will be on-hand to push a special button that initiates the rise of the ball, which will take place at 9-p.m.-sharp, followed by fireworks.

INFO Free; patchogue.com

Farmingdale Village NYE ball drop

The pre-ball drop party kicks off on the Village Green (at the intersection of Main and Prospect streets), where heaters will be in place and live music by The Electric Dudes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Noisemakers, glow sticks and hot chocolate will be available for attendees. The ball lighting and countdown will start at 8:30 p.m.

INFO Free; farmingdalevillage.com

Village of Lindenhurst Centennial New Year's Eve ball drop

This first town ball drop is part of the village’s 100th year celebration and the party kicks off at 7 p.m. with the passing out of free hats, glasses and noisemakers and live music by the Good Life band at Village Square Park (116 N. Wellwood Ave.) Snacks will be available for purchase and the ball drop will occur at 9 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.

INFO Free; villageoflindenhurstny.gov

FAMILY-FUN: UNDER $30

New Year’s Eve parties at United Skates

Katherine Kelleher and her daughter Connie Kelleher, from Holtzville, skate together at United Skates of America. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The last day of 2022 kicks off at the “Noon Year’s Eve Party” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event includes skate rental, noisemakers and a light rope necklace plus a slice of pizza and a small drink ($16 in advance admission fee; $20 at the door). From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the “Family New Year’s Eve Party” features all-you-can-eat pizza, soda and chips, skate rental, a glow necklace and noisemakers for $28 per person.

INFO 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

CRESLI seal walk at Cupsogue Beach

Spot seals on a nature walk in Westhampton Beach this weekend.

One unique way to kick off the last day of 2022 is to take a stroll to spot wildlife with the Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island. For a suggested donation of $5 ($3 age 17 and younger), participants will receive a guided walk to see, learn and take some photos of local wildlife. The walk is approximately 1.2-miles round-trip and takes around an hour to 90 minutes. Attendees can bring their own cameras and binoculars but telescopes and high-resolution cameras with a viewing screen will also be accessible; advance registration is required.

INFO 975 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach; 631-319-6003, cresli.org

‘Countdown to 12! Riding into 2023’ at LICM

Celebrate the New Year a the Long Island Children’s Museum. Credit: Danielle Silverman

The Long Island Children’s Museum is hosting a kid-friendly countdown to the New Year, but instead of midnight, the event kicks off at noon and includes confetti-flying ball drop (noon and 4 p.m.), dance party, face painting and crafts. Admission is $15, free for children younger than a year, with all activities included; advance purchase is highly recommended.

INFO 11 Davis Ave., Garden City; 516-224-5800, unitedskates.com

The ‘New Year's Eve Goth Bash’

The 6 to 9 p.m. soiree at the George D. Costello Roller Skate Rink is for guests under the age of 21. During the event, attendees can either dance or skate to alt music genres ranging from industrial to Goth to techno. Once 9 p.m. rolls around, the venue goes 21-and-over and the bar opens and the dance party continues. Admission is $10 with free skate rental included; skating not required.

INFO 102 3rd St., Greenport; eventbrite.com

GO BOWLING, SEE A COMEDY SHOW AND MORE: UNDER $100

‘Legends Of Rock' and NYE Celebration at Patchogue Theatre

Performer Jill Marie Burke appears in a tribute show as Pat Benatar as part of the "Legends Of Rock" concert series. Credit: Legends in Concert / Nick Foote

The “Legends of Rock” show will feature tributes to Pat Benatar, Freddie Mercury, Bruce Springsteen, and Tina Turner Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 at Patchogue Theatre. New Year's Eve will feature two shows (7 and 10:30 p.m.) with tickets starting at $55 for the first performance; $89 for the New Year’s Eve celebration which includes noisemakers and hats, a Champagne toast at midnight and a simulcast of the Times Square ball drop that will be matched with an in-house balloon drop.

INFO 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse

The Hamptons hot spot will host a live show by Hello Brooklyn at 10 p.m. that will include a countdown at midnight. Tickets are $60.

INFO 161 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

“New Year's Eve on the Lanes” at Bowlero Melville

People looking to roll strikes as the New Year rolls in can take advantage of a four-hour “Ball Drop” package that starts at $78.99 per person. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests get unlimited bowling and shoe rental, a selection of specialty menu items such as wings, pizza, spring rolls and Caesar salad plus a Champagne toast at midnight. Decorations and party materials will be provided, and food will be arranged as either a platter or private buffet depending on order size. Bar packages are also available for additional costs.

INFO 895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville; 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com

New Year's Laughin' Eve

In conjunction with the Long Island Comedy Festival, this event will take place Dec. 31 at The Argyle Theatre (34 W. Main St., Babylon; 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com) and at Theatre Three (412 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com). For both locations, shows will take begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with Argyle prices starting at $50 for both shows (featuring comedians Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach) and will have two full bars in operation throughout the night. Theatre Three is $55 the first show, $65 for the second (starring Rich Walker, Eric Tartaglione and John Ziegler).

Nutty Irishman NYE

Patrons sip drinks and dine at the bar of the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale. Credit: Daniel Brennan

DJ Billy and cover band Radio Riot will be the entertainment during this four-hour bash from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring a complimentary buffet, full open bar and a Champagne toast at midnight; $50 in advance, $60 at the door.

INFO 323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

NYE parties at Port Jeff Bowl

Family bowling parties run 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. ($25 per person) which includes party favors plus free pizza, soda and rental shoes. The sessions will each include music, colorful lights flash and a countdown to the New Year. Starting at 9 p.m. the alley’s final hours of 2022 will see its Lucky Strike Bar and Lounge open and serving adult beverages, with the $30 per guest admission. The sessions also include favors and shoe rentals, as well as music from DJ Matt, who will start spinning at 8:30 p.m.

INFO 31 Chereb Ln., Port Jefferson Station; 631-473-3300, portjeffbowl.com

Freestyle party at The Warehouse

Fans of the freestyle sound can get down at this bash where DJ Dos will be spinning at 8 p.m., and the $60 general admission also includes noisemakers, hats, party favors and a free buffet.

INFO 203 Broadway, Amityville; 631-238-1820, thewarehouseli.com

NYE at Mulcahy’s

Ring in 2023 at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh. Credit: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall/Gary Hahn

Guests attending this years bash get a three-hour open bar (mixed drinks and beer) and full buffet from 9 p.m. to midnight. Music will be provided by DJ Savage, DJ Sim and MC Neil Walsh. Tickets start at $60 (when purchased from the box office; starts at $65 when bought online).

INFO 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500, muls.com

Double show at 89 North

The year ends here with performances by O El Amor and Drop Dead Sexy. General admission starts at $45, and includes passed appetizers, party favors, hats and noisemakers plus a Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m.

INFO 89 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue; 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com