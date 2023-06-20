Long Island outdoor and drive-in movie schedule 

Outdoor and drive-in movies are springing up around Long Island this season. For families and friends looking for things to do, you'll want to reserve your tickets in advance, when possible, and have a plan for how you'll handle food and drinks (some screenings include snacks or offer a la carte service from food vendors). All movies listed are open to Nassau and Suffolk residents, unless otherwise noted.

NASSAU

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY'S MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT

July 6: "Lilo & Stitch," Harry Tappan Beach in Glenwood Landing

July 13: "Tangled," Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa, features a pre-movie activity with a performance by Rapunzel

July 20: "The Princess and the Frog," Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury, features a pre-movie activity with a performance by Bayou Princess

July 27: "Toy Story," Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and Beach in Oyster Bay

Aug. 3: "Minions: The Rise of Gru," Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park in Plainview

Aug. 10: "Moana," Ellsworth W. Allen Park in Farmingdale, features a pre-movie activity performance by Wayfinder Princess

COST Free

MORE INFO No seating before 6 p.m. Pre-movie activities (character meet and greets, inflatables, free popcorn, food and games at select movies) begin at 6 p.m. All movies screen at sundown, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-7925.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD WEDNESDAY MOVIES IN THE PARK

July 12 at 8:45 p.m.: "Jurassic World Dominion," Caemmerer Park in Albertson

July 19 at 8:45 p.m.: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Charles J. Fuschillo Park in Carle Place

Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m.: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Whitney Pond Park in Manhasset

Aug. 16 at 8:15 p.m.: "DC League of Super-Pets," Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson

COST Parking fees may apply;

MORE INFO northhempsteadny.gov

NASSAU COUNTY MOVIES

Cedar Creek Park in Seaford

July 11: "Frozen"

July 25: "Onward"

Aug. 8: "Sonic the Hedgehog"

Chelsea Mansion in East Norwich

July 17: "Untouchables"

July 24: "Goldfinger"

July 31: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

North Woodmere Park in Valley Stream

July 18: "Toy Story"

Aug. 1: "Shrek"

Aug. 15: "Shazam!"

COST Free

MORE INFO All movies will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, nassaucountyny.gov/5054/Events, 516-572-0201

MOVIE NIGHTS AT LAKESIDE THEATRE AT EISENHOWER PARK, EAST MEADOW

July 5: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

July 12: "The Bad Guys"

July 19: "DC League of Super-Pets"

July 26: "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile"

Aug. 2: "Family Camp"

Aug. 6: "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

Aug. 9: "Uncharted"

Aug. 16: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Aug. 23: "Shazam: Fury of the Gods"

COST Free

MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk, weather permitting, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201

SUFFOLK

TOWN OF BABYLON OUTDOOR MOVIES

July 17: "The Little Mermaid," rain date is July 19

July 24: "Spider Man: Homecoming," rain date: July 25

July 31: "Hannah Montana: The Movie," rain date: Aug. 1

Aug. 7: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," rain date: Aug. 8

COST Free

MORE INFO All movies begin after sunset at Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road in Copiague, townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100.

TOWN OF ISLIP MOVIES IN THE PARK

JULY 10: "Minions: The Rise of Gru," Casamento Park, West Islip

JULY 15: "Jaws," Atlantique Marina, Atlantique

July 24: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Ronkonkoma Beach Park, Ronkonkoma

July 31: "Lightyear," Islip Grange, Sayville

Aug. 12: "Moana," Atlantque Marina, Atlantique

Aug. 14: "Jumanji," Casamento Park, West Islip

Aug. 28: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Islip Grange, Sayville

COST Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at dark, 631-224-5430, islipny.gov

MORE INFO Nonperishable food donation accepted

TOWN OF ISLIP DRIVE-IN MOVIES

July 17: "Shrek," Holbrook Country Club, Holbrook

Aug. 7: "DC League of Super Pets," Brookwood Hall, East Islip

Aug. 21: "Monsters University," Gull Haven Golf Course, Central Islip

COST Free, nonperishable food donation accepted

MORE INFO Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at dark, 631-224-5430, islipny.gov

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON DRIVE-IN MOVIE

July 12: "Maverick," Crab Meadow Beach, Fort Salonga

July 19: "Elvis," Quentin Sammis West Neck Beach, Lloyd Harbor

Aug. 2: "Clifford," Heckscher Park lawn, Huntington

Aug. 9: "Minions," Dix Hills Park, Dix Hills

COST Free

MORE INFO Show time is 8:30 p.m., huntingtonny.gov, 631-351-3101