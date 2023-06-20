Long Island outdoor and drive-in movie schedule
Outdoor and drive-in movies are springing up around Long Island this season. For families and friends looking for things to do, you'll want to reserve your tickets in advance, when possible, and have a plan for how you'll handle food and drinks (some screenings include snacks or offer a la carte service from food vendors). All movies listed are open to Nassau and Suffolk residents, unless otherwise noted.
NASSAU
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY'S MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT
July 6: "Lilo & Stitch," Harry Tappan Beach in Glenwood Landing
July 13: "Tangled," Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa, features a pre-movie activity with a performance by Rapunzel
July 20: "The Princess and the Frog," Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury, features a pre-movie activity with a performance by Bayou Princess
July 27: "Toy Story," Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and Beach in Oyster Bay
Aug. 3: "Minions: The Rise of Gru," Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park in Plainview
Aug. 10: "Moana," Ellsworth W. Allen Park in Farmingdale, features a pre-movie activity performance by Wayfinder Princess
COST Free
MORE INFO No seating before 6 p.m. Pre-movie activities (character meet and greets, inflatables, free popcorn, food and games at select movies) begin at 6 p.m. All movies screen at sundown, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-7925.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD WEDNESDAY MOVIES IN THE PARK
July 12 at 8:45 p.m.: "Jurassic World Dominion," Caemmerer Park in Albertson
July 19 at 8:45 p.m.: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Charles J. Fuschillo Park in Carle Place
Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m.: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Whitney Pond Park in Manhasset
Aug. 16 at 8:15 p.m.: "DC League of Super-Pets," Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson
COST Parking fees may apply;
MORE INFO northhempsteadny.gov
NASSAU COUNTY MOVIES
Cedar Creek Park in Seaford
July 11: "Frozen"
July 25: "Onward"
Aug. 8: "Sonic the Hedgehog"
Chelsea Mansion in East Norwich
July 17: "Untouchables"
July 24: "Goldfinger"
July 31: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"
North Woodmere Park in Valley Stream
July 18: "Toy Story"
Aug. 1: "Shrek"
Aug. 15: "Shazam!"
COST Free
MORE INFO All movies will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, nassaucountyny.gov/5054/Events, 516-572-0201
MOVIE NIGHTS AT LAKESIDE THEATRE AT EISENHOWER PARK, EAST MEADOW
July 5: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"
July 12: "The Bad Guys"
July 19: "DC League of Super-Pets"
July 26: "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile"
Aug. 2: "Family Camp"
Aug. 6: "Minions: The Rise of Gru"
Aug. 9: "Uncharted"
Aug. 16: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"
Aug. 23: "Shazam: Fury of the Gods"
COST Free
MORE INFO All movies begin at dusk, weather permitting, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201
SUFFOLK
TOWN OF BABYLON OUTDOOR MOVIES
July 17: "The Little Mermaid," rain date is July 19
July 24: "Spider Man: Homecoming," rain date: July 25
July 31: "Hannah Montana: The Movie," rain date: Aug. 1
Aug. 7: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," rain date: Aug. 8
COST Free
MORE INFO All movies begin after sunset at Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road in Copiague, townofbabylon.com, 631-893-2100.
TOWN OF ISLIP MOVIES IN THE PARK
JULY 10: "Minions: The Rise of Gru," Casamento Park, West Islip
JULY 15: "Jaws," Atlantique Marina, Atlantique
July 24: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Ronkonkoma Beach Park, Ronkonkoma
July 31: "Lightyear," Islip Grange, Sayville
Aug. 12: "Moana," Atlantque Marina, Atlantique
Aug. 14: "Jumanji," Casamento Park, West Islip
Aug. 28: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Islip Grange, Sayville
COST Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at dark, 631-224-5430, islipny.gov
MORE INFO Nonperishable food donation accepted
TOWN OF ISLIP DRIVE-IN MOVIES
July 17: "Shrek," Holbrook Country Club, Holbrook
Aug. 7: "DC League of Super Pets," Brookwood Hall, East Islip
Aug. 21: "Monsters University," Gull Haven Golf Course, Central Islip
COST Free, nonperishable food donation accepted
MORE INFO Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at dark, 631-224-5430, islipny.gov
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON DRIVE-IN MOVIE
July 12: "Maverick," Crab Meadow Beach, Fort Salonga
July 19: "Elvis," Quentin Sammis West Neck Beach, Lloyd Harbor
Aug. 2: "Clifford," Heckscher Park lawn, Huntington
Aug. 9: "Minions," Dix Hills Park, Dix Hills
COST Free
MORE INFO Show time is 8:30 p.m., huntingtonny.gov, 631-351-3101