Long Island carnivals and festivals fill summer 2023

Fill your calendar with Long Island festivals this summer. Event details are subject to change due to weather conditions.

Credit: iStock

JUNE 14-17: MATTITUCK LIONS CLUB STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

Live entertainment, rides, international foods, strawberry goods, arts and crafts, vendors. Hulling of the strawberries June 14, talent show June 15, fireworks and live music on June 16-17, strawberry shortcake eating contest and Strawberry Queen crowning June 17. No pets allowed. Fees June 14: free, June 15: $5 ages 5 and over, free ages 4 and younger. June 16-18: $10 ages 5 and over, free ages 4 and younger, Father’s Day free for dads with paid child. Dates 5-10 p.m. June 14-15, 5-11 p.m. June 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18; 1175 Rte. 48, Mattituck, mattituckstrawberryfestival.org.

JUNE 15-18: SAINTS PHILIP AND JAMES FAMILY FESTIVAL

Rides, games and food. Fee free; 3:30-10:30 p.m. each day; Saints Philip & James Parish, 1 Carow Place, St. James, 631-584-5454, sspj.org.

JUNE 17: KINGS PARK DAY

Art, photography, jewelry, craft vendors, raffles and live music. Fee free; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Library Municipal Parking Lot, Main Street, Kings Park, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.

JUNE 17: STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

Local strawberries, food, live entertainment, craft fair, face-painting, raffles; historic building tours available. Fee free; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org.

JUNE 18: ANTIQUES, VINTAGE AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW

Over 30 vendors, plant sale and appraisals ($5 per item). Manor house tours (fee). Fee $3, free younger than 12; $10 early bird entry; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sagtikos Manor, Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore, 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org.

JUNE 22-24: MARIA REGINA FAMILY CARNIVAL

Live music, entertainment, carnival, talent competition, games, rides, raffles and food. Vegas fundraising night Friday and Saturday night. Fee free. Date 5-10 p.m. June 22, 5-11 p.m. June 23, 3-11 p.m. June 24, 3-10 p.m. June 25. Maria Regina Church, 3945 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford, 516-798-2415, mariaregina.com.

JUNE 23-JULY 1: OYSTER BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Various locations from Christ Church to Raynham Hall, Oyster Bay, 631-357-2518, oysterbaymusicfestival.org. Classical music festival featuring prize winning young musicians, ages 16-26. Fee free for most concerts.

JUNE 24: NORTH FORK PRIDE PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Parade, concert, festival and more. Fee free, $50 parade entry. Noon-6 p.m. Village of Greenport, 631-665-2300, northforkpride.org.

JUNE 28-JULY 2: ST. ANTHONY FAMILY FEAST & FESTIVAL

Rides, games, food, craft beer and live music nightly. Fireworks (July 1). Fee free, pay-one-price rides. Date 6-11 p.m. June 28-July 1, 3-11 p.m. July 2. The Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com.

JUNE 29 THROUGH AUG. 17: ALIVE AFTER FIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Outdoor street festival on Main Street, five stages of live music and entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, food and craft beer. Fee free. Date 5-10 p.m., June 29, July 13, 27, Aug. 10; rain date: Aug. 17. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com.

JUNE 30 THROUGH AUG. 11: ALIVE ON 25

Summer street festival on Main Street, 5 stages of live music, car show, food, local craft beer and wine, artists, street vendors and family fun zone, fireworks 9:15 p.m. June 30. Fee free. Date 5-9:30 p.m. June 30, July 14, 28, Aug. 11; rain date: Aug. 18. Downtown Riverhead, Main Street, Riverhead, 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25.

Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

JULY 8-9: MONTAUK HISTORICAL SOCIETY CRAFT FAIR

Artwork, crafts, food, clothing, home and garden wares and live acoustic music. Fee free. Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 9. Second House Museum, 12 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-5340, montaukhistoricalsociety.org.

JULY 8: SOUTH SHORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: SUMMER FIREWORKS CONCERT

Dance tunes, Broadway favorites, popular songs, and patriotic marches, fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m., bring seating. Fee free. Date 8 p.m.; rain date: July 9. Mill River Centennial Park, between Ocean Avenue and Sunrise Highway, Rockville Centre, 516-766-0555, sssymphony.org.

JULY 9: ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET

Antiques and collectibles. Fee free; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com.

JULY 9: PLATTDUETSCHE VOLKSFEST

Live music, dancing, activities for children, German food and beer, game stands. Fee $10, free younger than 12. Noon-9 p.m. Plattduetsche Park Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com.

JULY 14-16: DANCERS RESPONDING TO AIDS: FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL

Weekend of dance featuring a diverse lineup of acclaimed companies and choreographers performing on a waterfront stage. Fee $175 and up, all levels include cocktail reception. Date 6:30 p.m. July 14, 4 p.m. July 15, 5 p.m. July 16. Fire Island Pines, 212-840-0770 ext. 229, dradance.org.

JULY 15-16: EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES SHOW

Vendors offer a variety of antiques for sale. Fee $15. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16. Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org.

JULY18-22: FIREMAN’S FAIR

Amusement rides, games, live musical entertainment; parade 7:30 p.m. July 19, starts at Jefferson Primary School, 253 Oakwood Rd., ends at Henry L. Stimson Middle School; fireworks July 19, 21-22. Fee free, $30 pay-one-price rides. Date 6-11 p.m. July 18-21, 6 p.m.-midnight July 21, 5 p.m.-midnight July 22. Stimson School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, 631-427-1629 ext. 4.

JULY 19-23: LONG ISLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM EXPO

More than 100 short and feature-length films screened, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, networking; Dinner awards ceremony closing night (fee, free for participating filmmakers.) Fee $45 day pass; $99 gold pass, $13-$15 film block, $25 closing awards ceremony. The Showplace at the Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore, 516-783-3199, longislandfilm.com.

JULY 20-23: GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

More than 65 performers on four stages, performing classic and contemporary rock, punk, indie, jam-band, reggae and funk genres; children’s concert July 22-23, craft beer and wine tents, artisan and craft market, food court and more. Fee $69.10-$85.57 ($137.11-$188.66 VIP) Date 3-10 p.m. July 20, 3-11 p.m. July 21, 1-11 p.m. July 22, 2-10 p.m. July 23. Shorefront Park, Rider Avenue and Smith Street, Patchogue, 631-331-0808, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

JULY 23: HUNTINGTON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Re-enactment of the 1776 events in the Town of Huntington. Musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the Arsenal. Fee free. Date Noon-5 p.m. rain date: Aug. 6. Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-223-8017, huntingtonmilitia.com.

JULY 29-30 MINERAL, GEM, JEWELRY AND FOSSIL SHOW

More than 30 vendors displaying minerals, gemstones, bead jewelry, fine jewelry, fossils, meteorites and more from around the world, as well as geology exhibits, jewelry repair, geode cracking, beads and supplies and a geology scavenger hunt; refreshments available. Fee $6, $8 for 2-day pass, free ages 11 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 29-30. Mattituck-Cutchogue Junior/Senior High School, 15125 Main Rd., Mattituck, limineralandgeology.com.

Credit: Daniel Brennan

AUG. 2: COMMUNITY FUNFEST

Demonstrations, police vehicles, fire department vehicles, EMTs, K-9 police corps, giveaways and more. Fee free; 10 a.m.-noon.. Mitchell Park, 115 Front St., Greenport, 516-459-9141, pauldrumlifeexperienceproject.org.

AUG. 4: PATCHOGUE FAMILY FUN CIRCUS ON MAIN

Family activities for all ages including face painting, train rides, balloons, music and vendors. Fee free; 5-9 p.m.; rain date: Aug. 11. East Main Street between Ocean and Maple avenues, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com.

AUG. 4-6: SAYVILLE SUMMERFEST

Rides, numerous stages with live music, art exhibits, food vendors, car show on Aug. 6 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), beer and wine tent. Fee free, fee for rides and food. Date 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 6. Gillette Park, Gillette Avenue, Sayville, 631-567-5257, greatersayvillechamber.com.

AUG. 5: GARVIES POINT MUSEUM DAY

Nature programs, live animals and crafts. Fee $5; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com.

AUG. 5: FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR

Fine art paintings, crafts, photography, jewelry, pottery, handmade wood and metal items, collectibles, books, quilted knitted crocheted items, silver, vintage treasures. Fee $3; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;; rain date: Aug. 6. Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s Village Green, off Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org.

AUG. 5-6: MARY O. FRITCHIE ART SHOW

Outdoor fine art juried event, over 50 exhibitors. Fee free. Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Great Lawn, Main Street and Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org.

AUG. 12-13: MONTAUK HISTORICAL SOCIETY CRAFT FAIR

Artwork, crafts, food, clothing, home and garden wares and live acoustic music. Fee free. Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13. Second House Museum, 12 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-5340, montaukhistoricalsociety.org.

AUG. 12-13: PAUMANAUKE POW WOW

Aztec and traditional dancers, drums, traditional food, dance competitions; bring chairs. Fee $10; $5 ages 12-16 and 60 and older. Date 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13. Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, Copiague, 631-587-3696, babylonarts.org/paumanauke-pow-wow.

AUG. 19: LONG ISLAND BLUEGRASS AND ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, Copiague, 631-587-3696, babylonarts.org/li-bluegrass-festival. Traditional bluegrass, Americana, and roots music, workshops, vendors, food, raffles; bring chair; no pets. Fee $20, $15 ages 12-16 and 60 and older, free ages 11 and younger; noon-8 p.m.

AUG. 19-20: ELIQG QUILT SHOW

Eastern Long Island Quilters’ Guild annual show, “Hopes and Dreams.” Vendors, exhibits, raffles. Fee free. Date 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19-20. Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, eliqg.com.

AUG. 19-20: SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Celebrate oysters, clams and seafood traditions, live performances, exhibits and arts and crafts. Fee $10, free ages 11 and younger. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19-20. Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-854-4974, limmseafoodfestival.org.

AUG. 24-27: GREEK FESTIVAL

Homemade food, pastries, live music, dancing, vendors, children’s activities, church tours, raffles and fireworks (9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Aug. 26), weather permitting; free parking and shuttle from Ward Melville High School and Port Jefferson High School. Fee $2, free ages 12 and younger. Date 5-10 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 27. Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson, 631-473-0894, portjeffgreekfest.com.

Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

SEPT. 1-4: SHINNECOCK POWWOW

Tribal dances, crafts, storytelling, native foods, demonstrations, dance and drum competitions, no pets. Fee $15, $10 children under 5. Date 3 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. Sept. 2-4. Shinnecock Powwow Grounds, Westgate Road, off Montauk Highway on the Shinnecock Reservation, Southampton, 631-283-6143, shinnecock-nsn.gov/annual-powwow.