Super Bowl on a budget: Parties on Long Island under $50

It’s time to huddle up and get a game plan going because Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. Sometimes dining out gets expensive, but there are affordable ways to get your football on. Here are some Long Island venues to watch Kansas City battle Philadelphia (kickoff 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12) where you can enter the end zone for under $50.

OLYMPIC SAMPLER AT THE MAIN EVENT

From left, Anna Milonas, from Commack, Georgia Papathanasiou, from Island Park, and Helen Koutosoubis, from Ronkonkoma, watch football at the Main Event, in Farmingdale. Credit: Linda Rosier

Watch the big game on 83 flatscreens in surround sound at The Main Event where guests can enjoy an Olympic Sampler ($23.95) containing Buffalo wings, toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks and potato skins or the Extreme Nachos ($15.95 — beef, $17.95 — chicken) smothered with southwestern chili, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, jalapeño peppers, black olives, tomatoes, sour cream plus salsa. Pints run $6-$10 and mixed drinks are $8-$10. There will be free raffles for flat-screen TVs, coolers and other swag. Reservations are suggested.

LOCATIONS 799 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 1815 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale

INFO Plainview: 516-935-5120; Farmingdale: 631-522-1030; themaineventny.com

THE CROXLEY BOWL

Jimmy Chee, left, from Queens Village, and Ronny Luna, from Stewart Manor, watch football and eat wings at Croxley's, in Franklin Square, Jan. 20, 2019. Credit: Linda Rosier

Take part in the 31st annual Croxley Bowl at Croxley's Ale House where, for $49.95 per person, gamers get their choice of more than 30 open tap beers plus an unlimited buffet featuring on-the-bone and boneless wings, pasta, hot dogs and more from kickoff until the end of the game. Mixed drinks ($8-$11) are available but separate from the deal. The game will be shown on all screens with the sound on.

LOCATIONS 129 New Hyde Park Rd., Franklin Square; 7 South Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 190 Main St., Farmingdale

INFO Franklin Square: 516-326-9542; Rockville Centre: 516-764-0470; Farmingdale: 516-293-7700, croxley.com

UNLIMITED DRAFT BEER AT THE GREENE TURTLE

The Greene Turtle will offer Turtle Touchdown shareable appetizers during the Super Bowl. Credit: The Greene Turtle

Score a deal at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille with the Turtle Touchdown — a $20 game day experience. Players can choose a shareable appetizer (Bavarian pretzel sticks, boneless wings, Buffalo chicken dip or chicken quesadilla) and enjoy unlimited draft beer (Blue Moon, Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Rinder’s Keeper, Turtle Crawl IPA) throughout the duration of the game.

LOCATION 1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

INFO 516-280-7251, thegreeneturtle.com

BUFFET AND BEER AT THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

Hamburgers with the works (bacon, onion rings, tomato, cheese, bbq sauce) at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale. Credit: Aaron Zebrook

Head on down to the Nutty Irishman where $40 gets you open taps, including domestic, imported and craft beer, throughout the game as well as a buffet filled with wings, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and more. The bowl will be shown on the giant video wall from the stage with surround sound plus showing on 12 flatscreens with seating at dinner tables, high-top cocktail tables and bar stools. Football jerseys will be raffled off with free tickets at the bar.

LOCATION 323 Main St., Farmingdale

INFO 516-293-9700; thenuttyirishman.com

$5 DRINKS AT THE ALL STAR

At The All Star, guests can bowl, play pool or simply relax while watching the game on a giant LED video wall as well as 25 flatscreens throughout the venue. Drink specials include $5 green tea shots (Jameson, peach schnapps, a splash of sour mix), $3 — 16 oz. or $5 — 22 oz. Bud Lights or $6 well cocktails of your choice (vodka, tequila, gin). There’s also beer buckets (5 bottles) for $15 (domestic) and $20 (imported) plus $10 — 64 oz. pitchers of Bud, Bud Light and Coors Light. A full food menu awaits and every purchase of a burger or sandwich comes with a free 16 oz. pint.

LOCATION 96 Main Rd., Riverhead

INFO 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

GAME ON AT MILLER’S ALE HOUSE

Zingers Mountain Melt with boneless chicken wings piled with fries and smothered Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood bacon, and green onions with ranch dressing at Miller’s Ale House. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Get zinged at Miller’s Ale House where Zingman specials are abound featuring their signature Zingers — seven hand rolled fried chicken fingers tossed in a choice of sauces (Korean barbecue, garlic Parmesan, Caribbean jerk, sweet Thai chili, honey mustard, teriyaki, five pepper fire), which come with a Miller Lite or Coors Light pint ($10.99). There’s also a Burger & Brew combo containing a cheeseburger and fries plus a Miller Lite or pint ($12.99). Go big with the Tailgater — half rack of ribs, an order of Zingers (7) with fries ($19.99). Pitchers of Yuengling ($10.99) or Miller Lite/Coors Light ($9.99) are also on special as the game plays on 80 flat-screen TVs.

LOCATIONS 88 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack; 1800 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; 4000 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, 3046 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown

INFO Commack: 631-493-2370, Deer Park: 631-667-0228, Lake Grove: 631-738-6725, Levittown: 516-520-7000, millersalehouse.com

FREE DEALS AT CHANGING TIMES

Fried cauliflower done up like Buffalo wings at Changing Times sports bar in Bay Shore. Credit: Changing Times/Javier Campos

Go to the pregame outdoor tailgate party at Changing Times from 3 to 6 p.m. where football fans can grab a free burger, hot dog or sausage when purchasing a draft ($6-$8) or mixed drink ($7-$10). Then stay for the game which will be shown on over 50 flatscreens while enjoying a beer bucket (5 bottles — $25 domestic, $30 craft/imported) or pitcher special ($12 domestic). Don’t miss out on CT’s famous jalapeño Cheddar poppers ($13), Parmesan truffle fries ($10) or homemade baked clams ($16). Free raffles will be held during commercials and halftime. Reservations for tables are required.

LOCATIONS Changing Times Ale House — 526B Larkfield Rd., East Northport; Changing Times American Sports Bar & Grille — 29 E Main St., Bay Shore; Changing Times Pub — 1247 Melville Rd., Farmingdale

INFO East Northport: 631-368-3255; Bay Shore: 631-647-7871; Farmingdale: 631-694-6462; changingtimespubs.com