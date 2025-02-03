2025 Jones Beach Summer Concert Schedule
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will have a full schedule of shows this summer. Here's the rundown and be sure to check back; concerts are still being added. For tickets: 516-221-1000, livenation.com.
MAY
Luke Bryan
The country superstar and “American Idol” judge is bringing his “Country Song Come On Tour” to Jones Beach on May 31.
Ticket cost: $49-$319
JUNE
Dave Matthews Band
The jam rock darlings return to Wantagh on June 11 as part of their 2025 tour.
Ticket cost: on sale Feb. 21.
Simple Minds
The Scottish rockers bring the “Alive & Kicking Tour 2025” to Wantagh on June 13 with special guests and fellow '80s hitmakers Soft Cell and Modern English.
Ticket cost: $56-$301
Keith Urban
The Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter takes the stage on June 14 in support of his 12th studio album, “High.”
Ticket cost: $50-$343
JULY
Thomas Rhett
Everything is “Better in Boots!” The party-rock country singer is taking the stage July 12 with special guests Tucker Wetmore and Dasha.
Ticket cost: $43-$248
Creed
The "With Arms Wide Open" band is bringing their “Summer of ‘99 Tour” on July 15 with Daughtry and Mammoth WVH as openers.
Ticket cost: $68-$358
Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve
Three iconic rappers from the early 2000s team up to bring the "Where the Party At tour" to Wantagh on July 27 with opener St. Lunatics and more.
Ticket cost: $42-$265
AUGUST
Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional
The band of vocalist and one-time Sea Cliff resident John Rzeznik is taking the stage with emo darlings Dashboard Confessional for their “Summer Anthem Tour 2025” on Aug. 2.
Ticket cost: $31-$234
SEPTEMBER
Papa Roach and Rise Against
The California rockers are bringing the "Rise of the Roach Tour” to Wantagh where they'll perform the entirety of their breakthrough album “Infest” on Sept. 13. The bill also includes Chicago-based punk rockers Rise Against, who have released "Nod," their first song in three years.
Ticket cost: $36-$164