2025 Jones Beach Summer Concert Schedule

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will have a full schedule of shows this summer. Here's the rundown and be sure to check back; concerts are still being added. For tickets: 516-221-1000, livenation.com.

MAY

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Jun. 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris

The country superstar and “American Idol” judge is bringing his “Country Song Come On Tour” to Jones Beach on May 31.

Ticket cost: $49-$319

JUNE

Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Jun 28, 2022. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

The jam rock darlings return to Wantagh on June 11 as part of their 2025 tour.

Ticket cost: on sale Feb. 21.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Simple Minds

Simple Minds perform at the Isle of Wright Festival in the United Kingdom on June 23, 2024. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Cavill/Cover Images

The Scottish rockers bring the “Alive & Kicking Tour 2025” to Wantagh on June 13 with special guests and fellow '80s hitmakers Soft Cell and Modern English.

Ticket cost: $56-$301

Keith Urban

Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

The Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter takes the stage on June 14 in support of his 12th studio album, “High.”

Ticket cost: $50-$343

JULY

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett performs during Windy City Smokeout on July 11, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago. Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Rob Grabowski

Everything is “Better in Boots!” The party-rock country singer is taking the stage July 12 with special guests Tucker Wetmore and Dasha.

Ticket cost: $43-$248

Creed

Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Eric Friedman of Creed visit the SiriusXM Studios on Jun. 18, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Cindy Ord

The "With Arms Wide Open" band is bringing their “Summer of ‘99 Tour” on July 15 with Daughtry and Mammoth WVH as openers.

Ticket cost: $68-$358

Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve

Three iconic rappers from the early 2000s team up to bring the "Where the Party At tour" to Wantagh on July 27 with opener St. Lunatics and more.

Ticket cost: $42-$265

AUGUST

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2024. Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

The band of vocalist and one-time Sea Cliff resident John Rzeznik is taking the stage with emo darlings Dashboard Confessional for their “Summer Anthem Tour 2025” on Aug. 2.

Ticket cost: $31-$234

SEPTEMBER

Papa Roach and Rise Against

The California rockers are bringing the "Rise of the Roach Tour” to Wantagh where they'll perform the entirety of their breakthrough album “Infest” on Sept. 13. The bill also includes Chicago-based punk rockers Rise Against, who have released "Nod," their first song in three years.

Ticket cost: $36-$164