Time Warp Wonderland nostalgia event brings Samanea NY back to the '50s and '60s

You won’t need a DeLorean to head back to the ‘50s and ‘60s when Time Warp Wonderland comes to Samanea New York Mall Aug. 19.

“We’ve never done a retro theme this far back in time,” says Grace Kelly, president of Long Island Pop-Up, which presented the '90s-inspired Mall Rats Nostalgia Fest earlier this year at the same location. “The plan is to bring in retro cars alongside vintage vendors, live entertainment, food trucks and several nostalgic experiences.”

There will be plenty of activities at this family-friendly event. Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect.

Meet the Rescue Vixens

Get a nostalgia-inspired makeover for the day with the help of the Rescue Vixens and take part in a photo session for a $20 donation. A $3 donation gets you a few selfies with the Vixens — a group with a passion for retro and vintage art, music and clothes. Together, the group raises funds for the North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue and Preservation Through Pedagogy.

“Our setup will be as if you were walking into a ‘50s-style female bedroom getting ready for prom. We will help with makeup, hair and getting them dressed,” says group organizer Virginia Scudder. “We use victory curls, bright red lipstick, pencil skirts, tight-fitted blouses with a sweetheart neckline and flowy scarves or biker jackets and pompadours for the guys.”





The Rescue Vixens will be dressing up retro and posing for photos at Time Warp Wonderland at Samanea Mall in Westbury on Aug. 19.

On the opposite side of the Rescue Vixens tent will be a cover band called Random Retro, who will perform hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s in a prom night setting.

Check out cars and go thrifting at Samanea

Classic cars will be on display, courtesy of D&D CBD, at Time Warp Wonderland at Samanea Mall in Westbury on Aug. 19.

Sixteen vintage vehicles are set to be displayed on the main concourse inside Samanea’s atrium.

“I’m literally handpicking the best cars on Long Island,” says Dean Nichol from D&D CBD of East Northport, who also runs East to West Classic Cars. “Many are award-winning vehicles that are at the top of their class. People can take selfies with the cars. We want the whole thing to be interactive.”

Cars appearing include a 1966 Mustang convertible, a 1969 Ford Cobra, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette as well as Nichol’s 1963 Chevrolet Corvair Greenbrier van.

Shop in the past as several thrift store-type vendors will offer older items for sale. Big Adventure Goods, an online retailer based in Westbury, will be selling vintage linens, housewares, small jewelry items, travel bags, furniture, Pyrex and more.

“I look through thrift stores and go to estate sales every day,” says owner Jaina Shaw. “I like to rescue beautiful things and give them a new life.”

There will also be a decorate-a-dino craft for kids where old plastic dinosaurs can be altered with a variety of decorations.

Additionally, Paper Doll Vintage Boutique of Sayville, which recently provided wardrobe for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will be selling clothing from the 1920s-2000.

Dance to live music or see a circus show

Zabo Circus will perform all day at Time Warp Wonderland at Samanea Mall in Westbury on Aug.19.

Experience some throwback entertainment with Zabo Circus, which will perform 30-minute performances throughout the day.

The circus performance will feature traditional acts like a juggler, an aerial performer, a hula hooper and a clown plus a ringmaster.

The Kid Zone features airbrush tattoos ($5), balloon animals ($3) and a mascot photo booth ($10) where children can get their picture taken with characters like Minnie Mouse, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Bugs Bunny in front of sparky blue backdrop.

In addition to Random Retro, other live acts are booked to perform including indie rock artists Audrie Jones and Krispy DeRato plus the B Sheps playing a series of ‘50s and ‘60s cover tunes in keeping with the event theme.

Try nostalgic treats

Sausage Kings food truck will serve sausage and peppers heroes, hot dogs, hamburgers and knishes at Time Warp Wonderland at Samanea Mall in Westbury on Aug. 19.

Taste some old-school dishes at the Dashboard Diner food truck, which offers classic diner fare with a modern twist.

“Diners were my go-to growing up,” says cook and owner Monica Schlie of Medford, who works with her husband Mike and her mother, Diane. “We like to focus on food that makes you feel good — something homey.”

Menu highlights include gourmet fries like McBiggie Fries, which is Big Mac ingredients (crumbled up burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, thousand island dressing and sesame seeds) on top of fries ($15) as well as CBR Fries — chicken bacon ranch featuring a signature five-cheese sauce with cut up chicken fingers, bacon and ranch dressing ($15). Hand-pressed burgers will be sold like the Shroomin’ with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms and garlic aioli ($12) or the Classic — a build-your-own burger ($10-$15). Make room for dessert because Cini Nachos, fresh cut flour tortilla chips doused in cinnamon and sugar then topped with apple pie or strawberry pie filling, caramel or chocolate drizzle plus regular or birthday cake whipped cream, will be available ($10).

Sausage Kings food truck is scheduled to be on hand cooking sausage and pepper heroes ($13), Sabrett hot dogs ($4), half-pound hamburgers ($8) and knishes ($5). Don’t miss its signature knish sandwich featuring a knish sliced and filled with sausage and peppers ($18). Wash it all down with a freshly squeezed lemonade from Bayside Lemonade ($4-$7). Followed by Teddy’s Ice Cream truck from Lindenhurst swirling soft serve cones ($4).

Bethpage's Nostalgia bar will not only be selling beer, wine and cider ($7-$8), but bartender/DJ Marco Bellomo is gearing up to host ‘50s- and ‘60s-themed trivia and “Name That Tune.”

“Nostalgia is different for everyone,” says co-owner Tom Angenbroich. “Our bar is focused on the ‘90s with bits of the ‘80s and 2000s. But we can adapt to any time period.”