Exploring Long Island's 40+ wineries

Three cheers for Long Island wineries — these days, more than 40 welcome visitors to stop in for tastings and tours. Figuring out where to go can be a challenge. Maybe you want to sit on a North Fork vineyard’s deck with a glass of wine and listen to a little live music. Or perhaps you’re gathering a big group of friends for an afternoon of serious wine tasting — but you want to bring your own picnic. And a dog. Newsday’s interactive Winery Finder will give you everything you need to know about Long Island’s wine country.