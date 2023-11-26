Centenarian: Miriam Krinick of Plainview

MIRIAM KRINICK was born on Nov. 19, 1923, in Brooklyn. She was married to Sidney Krinick for 46 years, until his death in 1990. In 1944, Miriam graduated from Hunter College and returned to school to earn her master's degree in education from Brooklyn College in 1971. For 20 years, Miriam was both a third-grade teacher and a reading specialist at P.S. 108 in Brooklyn. In her current community in Plainview, she serves as a New Resident Ambassador. Miriam has a daughter, Merrill, son-in-law, Phil, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.







