Nassau and Suffolk anniversaries

70thJANET AND RICHARD SPIER of Lido Beach were wed March 24, 1942. They celebrated with family and friends at the Carltun Palm Court Restaurant, Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on March 25. Richard is an active insurance broker with the Whitmore Group in Garden City and has been a member of the Lido-Point Lookout Volunteer Fire Department since 1958. Janet is a retired supervisor with the Nassau County Geriatrics Division. They have two children and four grandchildren.

66thAGNES AND BILL CALDER of Bellerose were wed on St. Patrick's Day, 1946. They celebrated their anniversary and Bill's 90th birthday at home with family and friends. Bill is retired from United Parcel Service. They have four daughters, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

60thCATHERINE AND FRANK BARBIERI of Ronkonkoma were wed Feb. 3, 1952. They celebrated with family at Amici Restaurant in Mount Sinai. Frank is retired from Grumman Data Systems. Catherine is retired from Central Islip Psychiatric Hospital. They have five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

60thMIRIAM AND LARRY COHEN, residents of Valley Stream for 52 years, were wed April 5, 1952, while Larry was in the Army during the Korean War. They plan to celebrate with family when their grandchildren come home from school. They have two married children and five grandchildren.

SKELTON of Port Jefferson were wed Feb. 10, 1962, at Wading River Congregational Church. They celebrated with a party at Sunset Harbour in Patchogue hosted by their two daughters and sons-in-law. Richard retired from Brookhaven National Laboratory. He is an avid bowler and bowls at the same bowling alley where they met four months before they were married. Joan retired from an otolaryngology practice in Port Jefferson and is now a homemaker. They have eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.