Stress can make pets lose control

Q Three or four years ago, I adopted my dog Silo from a girl who had to move and couldn't take him with her. She told me to restrict his water because he would urinate when I go out. She said he has separation anxiety. So, I've been careful with the water and let him out right before I leave the house.

That worked for a while, but as time went on, he began urinating more. I don't work but run errands often. Now every time I leave the house, no matter how long, he has "accidents." I have tried putting a diaper on him, but he manages to get it off.

I know he can hold it because he sleeps with me at night and doesn't do anything. I am at my wits' end. Can you help me? I think he is being spiteful, but my veterinarian says dogs aren't spiteful.

Carolyn,

Linden, New Jersey

A Believe your veterinarian who says dogs aren't spiteful. If there are no health problems, then Silo is urinating because he may be a little stressed, and urination can sometimes relieve stressful feelings. Your veterinarian may be able to prescribe something to reduce his anxiety.

In the meantime, let's see if we can get him back on track. First, please don't restrict his water since that can lead to dehydration and other health problems. He should have free access to water during the day. If he doesn't, then he will simply drink his fill when you give him access to his water bowl again.

Second, retrain Silo. Pretend he is a puppy and take him outside to relieve himself after he wakes up, eats and plays. Male dogs never completely empty their bladders; they always keep a little urine in case they have to mark their territory. But you can train him to urinate more often when outside. When he urinates, say "go potty," and then say, "good boy" or some other reward word like "bingo," to let him know you approve. Give him a treat. Then take him in the house, wait a few minutes, and take him back outside. Tell him to "go potty" again. As he learns what those words mean (and it could take a few weeks), he will learn better to urinate on command, enabling you to instruct him to "go potty" several times before coming back into the house.

Next, if your errands are short, put him in his kennel while you are gone during this retraining period. Dogs don't generally urinate in their kennels. Then, as soon as you get home take him outside to relieve himself and repeat the above training until he stops urinating in the home. Always try to anticipate his triggers for urinating and get him outside before he does. Over time, he will learn what behavior earns him a treat.

Q Bandit was in a hoarding situation of 39 cats when I got him. He had worms and was skinny. He is healthy now but is a world class chewer. He chews cords, tablecloths that hang down, and even my hanging clothes when he can reach them. I've even caught him pulling my bed comforter with one paw and gnawing it. He's a loving, friendly little guy, but how can I stop him from consuming my house? The vet says it's not a baby thing anymore since he is 2 years old. He has never had digestive problems.

Connie,

Suffield, Connecticut

A Sometimes, chewing behaviors can be the result of some oral discomfort, but in this case, it just may be a mild case of stress. Since your veterinarian has determined there is no health issue, my suggestion is to put some plug-in feline pheromones around the home or get Bandit a pheromone collar to wear to help relax him. Buy some Bitter Apple at the pet store or online and spray it on all of your cords and repeat the application as needed until he learns to stay away from them.

Sometimes you have to pet proof your house for a unique behavior. In your case, I suggest removing the tablecloth and keeping your clothes out of reach. Sometimes, rather than stop the behavior, all you can do is redirect it. We can't do much about the comforter, but you might be able to distract Bandit by giving him a dish towel or a cloth diaper of his own to chew on and drag around the house instead.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.