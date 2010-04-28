Phone apps for the home

1. PAINT SWATCHES

Wondering which colors look good together when prepping a redecorating job? This app organizes and simplifies the color-picking phase of a home improvement project. The app allows users to test different paint colors from six manufacturers and keep notes on each project. Best part: no need to haul around that big pile of paint chips at the hardware store! Aquariform Designs (aquariform.com), $1.99.

2. HOME SIZER

This app is perfect for designing a new home. Enter the dimensions of a room using a scrolling function, add rooms, and this app automatically computes total square footage and usable area. Additionally, the app features a function for estimating the cost per square foot of a room and has a mortgage calculator. Armchair Designs (architactile.com/armchair-design), $2.99.

3. iHANDY CARPENTER

This is a strangely thrilling, even addictive, little app. It comes complete with five professional tools: a plumb bob, surface level, bubble level bar, steel protractor and a steel ruler. Even a novice will love the realistic look and feel of the tools. Our favorite: the bubble level, which is immediately helpful when struggling to hang a piece of art or a picture. iHandy Soft Inc. (www.ihandysoft.com/carpenter), $1.99.

4. REDLASER

People age 8 to 80 will love this app. Snap pictures of bar codes using a built-in bar code-positioning tool, and then delight in watching the app pull from its database the name of the product and its cost. The app also finds prices on Google Product Search and Amazon so users can shop competitively. Occipital, LLC (redlaser.com), $1.99.

5. SWEDE SHOP

This app is the unofficial shopping companion to Ikea. Use it while in the store to purchase, list, note product locations by aisle and bin, attach photos and track prices. Danilo Campos (danilocampos.com/apps/swedeshop), 99 cents.