Plant festivals, shows and sales come to LI

After a long and dreary winter, spring is finally here -- and Long Island's gardening scene is celebrating like gangbusters!

It's time for the 31st annual Dutch Festival at Hofstra University, where you'll find, you guessed it, tulips, tulips and more tulips. The festival will be held outdoors on the south campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and will also offer Dutch food and drink, jazz music, face-painting and other activities for the kids, plus craft vendors. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for children under 12.

Old Westbury Gardens is holding a Spring Plant Sale Stroll the Walled Garden all weekend long. For sale will be select annuals and perennials, including the Gardens’ signature varieties, plus a wide array of astilbe, delphinium. berry plants, tulips, herbs, phlox, hyssop, viola, iris, clematis, salvias, roses, hydrandea, and dozens more. The Gardens’ horticulturists and master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County will be on hand for dry soil testing and to answer gardening questions. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Long Island Orchid Society will be holding its annual Orchid Festival this weekend at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay (395 Planting Fields Rd.). The festival will host orchid vendors from around the world and include lectures from advanced orchid growers. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but parking is $8.

The American Rock Garden Society's Long Island chapter also is holding a plant sale at Planting Fields on Sunday. They'll be selling an assortment of rock garden plants, perennials and shade plants -- many of which are hard to find elsewhere -- from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the annex next to the parking lot (in the event of rain, the sale will be held inside the annex).

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Huntington Art Council's Tulip Festival comes to Heckscher Park (2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A) Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m, with children's activity booths, an art exhibit and live performances on the Chapin Rainbow Stage. Admission is free.

Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson is holding its Spring Plant Sale on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County will be on hand to answer your gardening questions on both days.

Looking ahead ...

The Long Island Dahlia Society will be selling exhibition-grade Dahlia tubers on Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum (440 Montauk Hwy., Great River), which will include a Dahlia Basics class at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Long Island Rose Society's show, "The Poetic Rose," will be held at Planting Fields on Sunday, June 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.