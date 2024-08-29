Fall 2024 apple picking farms on Long Island

If you're an apple lover, head east and don't stop until you hit an orchard where you'll find acres of the ripe fruit ready for the taking. Fall is the perfect time to pick your own and fill a bushel or a peck or two of your favorite varieties. Here's a list of local u-pick locations offering apples from Jonagold to Mutsu to Suncrisp.



HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN

240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 7 through Oct. 31.

Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 7 through Oct. 31.
Varieties McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland and SnowSweet. Local apple cider and hard cider is also for sale.
Price $30-35 for a 1-peck bag.

McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland and SnowSweet. Local apple cider and hard cider is also for sale. Price $30-35 for a 1-peck bag.

HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT

1223 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Ella Buckholz plays at Harbes Orchard in Riverhead in September 2022. Credit: Melody Buckholz

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Aug. 31 through Oct. 27.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Aug. 31 through Oct. 27. Varieties Honeycrisp only.

Honeycrisp only. Price Starts at $23 per person to enter the farm; includes a 3-pound bag of apples.

HARBES ORCHARD

5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Visitors can pick a variety of apples, like Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji and Cameo, at Harbes Orchard in Riverhead. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays Aug. 31 through Nov. 3.

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays Aug. 31 through Nov. 3.
Varieties Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuoka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu).
Price Starts at $25 per person to enter the farm; includes a 3-pound bag of apples.

Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuoka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu). Price Starts at $25 per person to enter the farm; includes a 3-pound bag of apples.

HAYDEN’S ORCHARD

561 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River; 631-886-1280

Diana Berisha, and her sister, Laura, 4, of Manhattan, pull a wagon full of apples through the orchard at Hayden's Orchard in Wading River. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Varieties Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala.
Price $3 per pound.

Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala. Price $3 per pound.

LEWIN FARMS

Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Hours 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, September through end of October.

Varieties Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji.

Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji. Price $2.25 per pound.

MILK PAIL

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill; 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Melissa Kilgariff and her husband, Jason, of East Hampton, go apple picking at Milk Pail in Water Mill. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays Labor Day through the end of October.

Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays Labor Day through the end of October.
Varieties McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, and many more. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
Price Starting at cash price of $53 for a large bag (20 pounds).

McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, and many more. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts. Price Starting at cash price of $53 for a large bag (20 pounds).

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-8015

Apple picking at Seven Ponds Orchard in Watermill. Credit: Nicole Horton and Tiffany Lee

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Aug. 15 through November.

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Aug. 15 through November.
Varieties Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, Ambrosia, Royal Red Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Zestar, Crimson Crisp, Snow Sweet and Jonagold. Apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and roasted corn also for sale.
Price Starting at $16.99.

Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, Ambrosia, Royal Red Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Zestar, Crimson Crisp, Snow Sweet and Jonagold. Apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and roasted corn also for sale. Price Starting at $16.99.

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM

28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Full bags of fresh Macoun apples are sold at Wickham's Fruit Farm in Cutchogue. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday for u-pick with wagon ride when crop permits, Aug. 31 through Columbus Day.

Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday for u-pick with wagon ride when crop permits, Aug. 31 through Columbus Day.
Varieties Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Winesap, Cameo, Empire, Snap Dragon, Ruby Frost, Ambrosia and Pink Lady. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and fresh-baked pies.
Price Starting at $60 for a bushel bag.

Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Winesap, Cameo, Empire, Snap Dragon, Ruby Frost, Ambrosia and Pink Lady. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and fresh-baked pies. Price Starting at $60 for a bushel bag.

WINDY ACRES FARM

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554

Jack Haber, 8, and his mom, Elizabeth Haber, of Merrick, pick apples at Windy Acres Orchard in Calverton. Credit: Elizabeth Haber

Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends September through Oct. 31.

Varieties McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Farm stand sells local apple cider.

McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Farm stand sells local apple cider. Price Starting at $15 ages 2 and older; includes quarter-peck bag.

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS

729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue; 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Hours 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday September through October; last u-pick entry at 5 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. On weekends, no picking at this location, but tasting room is open.

Varieties Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings, too. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples through November.

Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings, too. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples through November. Price $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag; one bag minimum for groups of six or smaller.

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS

116 Manor Lane, Jamesport; woodsideorchards.com