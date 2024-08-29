Fall 2024 apple picking farms on Long Island
If you're an apple lover, head east and don't stop until you hit an orchard where you'll find acres of the ripe fruit ready for the taking. Fall is the perfect time to pick your own and fill a bushel or a peck or two of your favorite varieties. Here's a list of local u-pick locations offering apples from Jonagold to Mutsu to Suncrisp.
HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN
240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
- Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 7 through Oct. 31.
- Varieties McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland and SnowSweet. Local apple cider and hard cider is also for sale.
- Price $30-35 for a 1-peck bag.
HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT
1223 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com
- Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Aug. 31 through Oct. 27.
- Varieties Honeycrisp only.
- Price Starts at $23 per person to enter the farm; includes a 3-pound bag of apples.
HARBES ORCHARD
5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com
- Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays Aug. 31 through Nov. 3.
- Varieties Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuoka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu).
- Price Starts at $25 per person to enter the farm; includes a 3-pound bag of apples.
HAYDEN’S ORCHARD
561 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River; 631-886-1280
- Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
- Varieties Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala.
- Price $3 per pound.
LEWIN FARMS
Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
-
Hours 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, September through end of October.
- Varieties Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji.
- Price $2.25 per pound.
MILK PAIL
50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill; 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
- Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays Labor Day through the end of October.
- Varieties McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, and many more. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
- Price Starting at cash price of $53 for a large bag (20 pounds).
SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD
65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-8015
- Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Aug. 15 through November.
- Varieties Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, Ambrosia, Royal Red Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Zestar, Crimson Crisp, Snow Sweet and Jonagold. Apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and roasted corn also for sale.
- Price Starting at $16.99.
WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM
28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
- Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday for u-pick with wagon ride when crop permits, Aug. 31 through Columbus Day.
- Varieties Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Winesap, Cameo, Empire, Snap Dragon, Ruby Frost, Ambrosia and Pink Lady. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and fresh-baked pies.
- Price Starting at $60 for a bushel bag.
WINDY ACRES FARM
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554
-
Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends September through Oct. 31.
- Varieties McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Farm stand sells local apple cider.
- Price Starting at $15 ages 2 and older; includes quarter-peck bag.
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS
729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue; 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
-
Hours 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday September through October; last u-pick entry at 5 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. On weekends, no picking at this location, but tasting room is open.
- Varieties Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings, too. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples through November.
- Price $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag; one bag minimum for groups of six or smaller.
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS
116 Manor Lane, Jamesport; woodsideorchards.com
- Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays September through October while supplies last; last u-pick entry at 4:30 p.m. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed cider, cider doughnuts, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples and hard cider tastings.
- Varieties Two varieties of the 28 grown available for picking every weekend might include Empire, Rome, Cortland, Jonamac or Jonagold.
- Price $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag; one bag minimum for groups of six or smaller.