Where to play arcade games on Long Island

If you are on the hunt for arcade entertainment, Long Island has a wide variety of places to get your game on. Each one has its own spin. Here are some in Nassau and Suffolk to check out when you are ready to press play:

Q-ZAR

151 Voice Rd., Carle Place

Play laser tag, video games, grab food and more at Q-Zar in Carle Place. Credit: Howard Simmons

Laser tag is the main draw at this legendary Long Island venue, but guests can also hit the arcade to play Pac-Man on a 10-foot digital screen or the Kong Skull Island virtual reality game. There’s even ax-throwing for guests age 12 and up with table service for food and drink.

COST Laser tag $24.95 per person, arcade: 40 credits for $10 or $19.95 one-hour unlimited play, ax-throwing $39.95 per person

MORE INFO 516-877-7200, qzarny.com

GAME ON RETRO ARCADE

362 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead

The chain of video games stores from Miller Place, Smithtown and Patchogue has two throwback arcades, one at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and a new location at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. The arcades feature games from the ‘80s and ‘90s like Frogger, Spy Hunter, Galaga and more using the original hardware and CRT monitors. Both locations now feature pinball and console games.

COST $15 for all day passes.

MORE INFO Lake Grove: 631-821-4263; Riverhead: 631-381-0001, gameonmp.com/arcade

THE COOP

346 Main St., Farmingdale

Billing itself as a bar, lounge and Nashville kitchen, The Coop is a rebranded concept that expands the former Kick’n Chicken space into two new Nashville-themed spots under one roof — a casual, all-day restaurant with an expanded Southern food menu, and a nightly live music venue and lounge that opens daily at 4 p.m. Guests can play KISS and Aerosmith pinball or Pac-Man.

COST Coin-operated arcade games

MORE INFO 516, 730-8906, thecoopli.com

SAFARI ADVENTURE

1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Aviella Posten plays by the sandbox at Safari Adventure in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Parents can entertain their toddlers at this jungle-themed venue geared toward small children (no shoes or strollers on the carpet — socks are required). Along with a kiddie arcade, there’s a hands-on workshop plus a soft playground for littles, and three different inflatables for ages 1 to 10. There’s even a sensory calming room .

COST $16 (ages 1-2) or $25 (ages 3-10)

MORE INFO 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

XPLORE FAMILY FUN CENTER

54 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack

Let the kids loose on the inflatable slide, obstacle course as well as in an over 35-game arcade room featuring titles like Typhoon, WWE’s Superstar Rumble and Air FX.

COST $16 (ages 1-2) and $25 (ages 3-12). Laser tag: $12 for 1 session, $16 for two sessions, or $25 unlimited. Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 631-543-8300, xplorecm.com

VIDEO GAME TRADING POST

S. Shore Mall Road, Bay Shore

Play more than a dozen arcade games and 15 pinball machines including The Avengers, Black Knight and The Mandalorian. Additional locations in Levittown, Deer Park and Hicksville where you can shop for new or trade-in video games.

COST Coin-operated arcades, $1 and under per play.

MORE INFO 631-358-2319, vgtp.com

MONSTER MINI GOLF

410-C Commack Rd., Deer Park

Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park it is an indoor monster themed glow in the dark 18-hole miniature golf course. Credit: Uli Seit

With its glow-in-the-dark aesthetic, this fun center features an 18-hole mini golf course decorated with cartoonish pop culture artwork of animated monsters. There’s also a state-of-the-art arcade with games like SpongeBob SquarePants, Big Bass Wheel and Down a Clown, plus laser maze and a virtual reality experience.

COST Golf $14 adults, $12 kids under 5 feet, laser maze — $3 and virtual reality — $5. Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 631-940-8900, monsterminigolf.com/deerpark

ARCADE OF AMUSEMENTS

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Enjoy a cone of homemade ice cream flavors like banana split, chocolate fudge brownie and vanilla peanut butter at Beaches & Cream Soda Shoppe in Bayville while playing an assortment of coin-fed games like Hot Wheels King of the Road, DC’s Injustice Arcade, Aliens Extermination or Skee-Ball at the Arcade of Amusements inside Bayville Adventure Park. Besides the arcade, there is indoor rock climbing ($9.75 for 3 climbs) and the Mystery Fun House ($12.75). Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through March 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 29 and Spring Break April 20 through April 28.

COST Coin-fed arcade games vary.

MORE INFO 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com

THE GAMERS CLUB

334 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead

Tanika Cherfils and Michael Ismael play games at Gamers Club in West Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Serious gamers are drawn to this console-based arcade lounge where you can stand or sit when playing on communal flat screens. The venue typically draws passionate players who are looking to compete.

COST Starts at $7.99 for one hour ($5 game change/headset fee).

MORE INFO 516-490-5183, the-gamers-club.square.site/

LASER BOUNCE FAMILY FUN CENTER

2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown

This venue caters to kids of all ages. For little ones, there’s the Bounce Arena with multiple inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses and a ball-infused playground called Ballocity Arena. Meanwhile, older kids can climb through the Laser Frenzy maze in addition to engaging in the full-blown interactive arcade.

COST Play packages start at $24.95.

MORE INFO 516-342-1330, longisland.laserbounce.com

ROUND 1 HICKSVILLE

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville

Head to the Broadway Commons for hours of fun at this multifaceted venue featuring bowling, arcade games, karaoke, Ping-Pong, darts and billiards (each activity is priced separately). Enjoy food and drinks in between the action.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 516-595-2080, round1usa.com

DAVE & BUSTER’S

1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury,

1 Sunrise Mall, Suite 2192, Massapequa

1856 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia

Play retro games like Pop-A-Shot, Pac-Man and Skee-Ball while enjoying dinner and drinks at three different Long Island arcade locations. Go old school with billiards and bowling or high tech with virtual reality games like Terminator Guardian of Fate or Vader Immortal: Lightsaber Dojo.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays. Download the Dave & Buster’s app and get a Digital Power Card to activate any game in the midway.

MORE INFO Westbury: 516-542-8501; Massapequa: 516-809-8511; Islandia: 631-787-1406; daveandbusters.com

STANDARD REC

49 E. Main St., Patchogue

Nicole Mahoney and Gianna Spirio play shuffle board at Standard Rec in Patchogue. Credit: Howard Simmons

Turn the clock back at this new ’70s, ’80s and ’90s-themed bar/eatery in Patchogue. In between sips of craft cocktails like The The Quint (lavender syrup, coconut berry Red Bull, tequila, coconut tequila and grenadine in a fish bowl) and bites of appetizers like General Tso’s cauliflower and BBQ brisket nachos, play some Skee-Ball, NBA Jam and NFL Blitz.

COST Games range from 25 cents for Skee-Ball to $1 for bowling. A quarter change machine which takes dollar bills is on site.

MORE INFO 631-730-8100, stndrec.com

THE ALL STAR

96 Main Rd., Riverhead

After dining at the All American Grill, hit the arcade where The Rabbit Hole Virtual Reality, Mario Kart and Connect Four Hoops awaits not to mention a claw machine and other games. You can even cap off your stay with a round of HyperBowling.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

ACTIVE KIDZ

200 Robbins Lane, Jericho

Jump in the fun at the arcade center with 30 games where players can trade in tickets to win cool prizes. But there’s more: Climb through the adventure maze or the inflatable fun zone. Gear up for some laser tag, the Ninja Warrior Course or laser frenzy. Don’t forget to try bowling or the cannon ball blast.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 516-621-6600, activekidzlongisland.com

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

3147 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove

After getting active on the ropes course, Battle Beam ring, ProZone Performance Trampolines and the Slam Dunk Zone, enjoy a wide selection of arcade games. Fend off aliens, race to victory, capture an enemy or set an all-time personal record on your favorite game.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 631-861-4125, urbanair.com

RPM RACEWAY

40 Daniel St., Farmingdale

An electric go-kart racer stands by to make a run at RPM Raceway in Farmingdale. Credit: RPM Raceway

Get in gear and choose from 150 arcade games situated all around the racetrack featuring new innovative titles mixed in with old classics plus a racing simulator and virtual reality experiences. Then drive along two quarter mile long tracks with hairpin turns. Throw in bowling and billiards for good measure to round out your day. Open year-round.

COST Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays.

MORE INFO 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com