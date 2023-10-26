Long Island birding and Audubon societies

Birds of a feather flock together and so do the people who love to spot them in the wild. Bird clubs offer members camaraderie and expertise. Many Long Island groups plan regular meetings and group walks. Be sure to register in advance for events.

EASTERN LONG ISLAND AUDUBON SOCIETY

Meets 7 p.m. first Monday Feb.-Dec. at Quogue Wildlife Refuge (3 Old Country Rd., Quogue). Some meetings and programs are scheduled occasionally on Zoom. Bird walks: Monthly bird walks, register online. Field trips first Saturday of the month. Additional field trips in May. More info: 631-294-9612, easternlongislandaaudubonsociety.org

FOUR HARBORS AUDUBON SOCIETY

Bird walks: Avalon Preserve 8 a.m. second Saturday of the month; meet at gate opposite Stony Brook Grist Mill. Second Wednesday of the month, location varies. Register online for field trips, nature walks, habitat assessments and bird oasis yard certification. Register online. More info: 631-766-3075, 4has.org

GREAT SOUTH BAY AUDUBON SOCIETY

Check website for Zoom meetings. Meets usually 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month Sept.-April at Seatuck Environmental Association (Scully Estate, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip). Bird Walks: Register online and check website for cancellations. Walks also held Tuesdays and Saturdays Sept.-May. Headquarters: Brookside County Park, 59 Brook St., Sayville. More info: 631-563-7716, gsbas.org

HUNTINGTON-OYSTER BAY AUDUBON SOCIETY

Weekend field trips to locations on and off Long Island, and occasional workshops. Register online and check website. More info: 516-987-7136 or 631-252-1082, hobaudubon.org

NORTH FORK AUDUBON SOCIETY

Located at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Rte. 48, Greenport. Bird walks: 8 a.m. first Friday of the month, all year. Register in advance for information and location. More info: info@northfolkaudubon.org, 631-477-6456

NORTH SHORE AUDUBON SOCIETY

Scheduled meetings Oct.-May. Meets in person 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month Oct.-Nov. at Manhasset Library (30 Onderdonk Ave., Manhasset), and Jan.-Feb., only virtual. Fall and spring bird walks with leaders held on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Winter and summer walks with leaders on Wednesdays. Register online. More info: northshoreaudubon.org

SOUTH SHORE AUDUBON SOCIETY

Meets 7:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month Sept.-May at Freeport Memorial Library (Merrick Road and Ocean Avenue). In person and virtual. Register online for scheduled meetings. Bird walks: 9 a.m. most Sundays Aug. through June. Check schedule for other bird walks. Registration is required by texting 516-467-9498. Bring binoculars or viewing glasses. No walks if it rains or snows or temperature is below 25 degrees. More info: 516-467-9498, ssaudubon.org