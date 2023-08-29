Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

The vineyard's backyard is perfect for groups of 10 or more, offering private, sun-shaded areas with Giant Jenga and cornhole games. Visit the beer garden for a 12-tap bar, three big-screen TVs, or to explore the newest addition: the Wine-A-Ritaville bar.

TASTINGS: $11-$16 glass; $32-$50 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos

FOOD: Baiting Hollow Pizza Truck on weekends and partial menu available from the truck Mon., Thur., Fri. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Weekends

WINES AND MORE: White, rosé, red, frozen wine-aritas, beer, cider, whiskey and moonshine

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors