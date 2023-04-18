Dog-friendly events on Long Island this spring

When the warm weather heats up, it’s a great excuse to get outside. Who loves the outdoors more than your pup? Sure, taking long walks is nice, but what about taking some time out with your pooch to the next level? Here are some upcoming events that will really get those tails wagging:

Barkin’ Brunch at The Refuge

A customer at The Refuge in Melville sits with some canine companions during the restaurant's "Barkin' Brunch," a Sunday midday meal at where dogs are welcome. Credit: Joann Garguola

Back for another season starting May 7, the Sunday midday dining session (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) allows guests to bring their canine companions, who get a menu of chicken and rice ($7.99) and doggy ice cream ($4.50), while humans get a full menu of choices. Dogs can drink from water bowls and sunbathe on the patio. The brunches continue until October, when things wrap with the venue’s annual “Howl 'O' Ween” costume contest. Reservations are strongly recommended, but walk-ins are permitted when space is available.

INFO 515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 631-577-4444; refuge110.com.

‘Dog Days’ at LongHouse Reserve

Normally only ADA-compliant service animals are permitted at this art space and sculpture garden, but the facility has added a two-hour (10 a.m. to noon) monthly date when guests may bring their dogs along for a walk through the property. Patrons who attend May 13 and June 17 will also have an opportunity to meet new potential canine companions as the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) will be on-hand with pets available for adoption. Nonmembers pay $25 each to attend, kids under 12 are free.

INFO 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton; 631-329-3568, longhouse.org.

'Dog and Mom Dress Up Day' at Corey Creek Tap Room

In celebration of National Dog Mom's Day, this winery is hosting a four-hour gathering on May 14 (noon to 4 p.m.), where guests can bring their canines in costume and then purchase a $25 “Wags & Wine Flight” that includes four wines for humans, plus a cup of Greenport Jerky Co. brand jerky and a custom bandanna for their pup. The day will also include a doggy dress-up contest, with prizes awarded for the top costume.

INFO 45470 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

LI-DOG ‘Pack Walks’

LI-DOG holds monthly "Pack Walks" monthly between the spring and fall around parks in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Credit: Joann Garguola

LI-DOG, a nonprofit organization that works to gain access to Long Island beaches and parks, hosts monthly on-leash dog walks through November. There’s no fee to participate and each is led by volunteers. The walks take place at various parks across Long Island and attract around 20-30 participants and their furry friends. Upcoming Pack Walk locations include Dix Hills Park (575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills; May 20) and Sands Point Preserve (127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; June 17).

INFO lidog.org

North Fork Dog Dock Diving weekend at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Jen Towers, a trainer for Parker, owned by Karin Tanenbaum of East Williston tosses a toy into a pool at the annual North Fork Dog Dock Diving festival at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic. Credit: Randee Daddona

Another returning dog-focused festival, is slated to take place June 3-4 at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. The main event at the North Fork Dog Dock Diving weekend is competing dogs get an opportunity to plunge off a platform into a pool and can win in a variety of related categories. Attendees can bring leashed dogs to hang in the tasting room and around the grounds and dog treats and water bowls will be available. Times and ticket prices to be announced; tickets will be available in advance online.

INFO 42155 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com.