Guests on the lawn area at Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue where each table can fit a maximum of 6 people maximin during the COVID guildline on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Upon arrival guests are asked to fill out a contact tracing form Tastings are limited to 6 person groups on their outdoor pavilion and lawn area. I inside tasting room is closed during the COVID pandemic. Credit: Randee Daddona