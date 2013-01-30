Prayers, donations coming in for Caleb Moore, injured Winter X Games snowmobiler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- Prayers are pouring in and fans are donating money for a Winter X Games snowmobile competitor who is in critical condition following a crash last week.

Caleb Moore was performing a flip off a jump last week when he caught the top of the hill in the landing area and went over the handlebars. The 25-year-old was able to walk away but later developed bleeding around his heart and a secondary complication involving his brain.

No update on his condition was available Wednesday.

To help defray the medical costs, a website has been set up for the family to raise $300,000 to help pay his hospital bills.