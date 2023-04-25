These classic cars are turning heads on Long Island roadways

Once spring has sprung on Long Island, cruisin’ season is in session. Gear guys uncover their classic cars and hot rods for display at the various car shows and meetups throughout Nassau and Suffolk.

Mike Horowitz and Karen Horowitz of East Northport, Melissa Fawcett and her father behind her, Ed Craig of Central Islip, Max Anthony, Sonny Rawson of Massapequa Park, and Tommy Franzese of Massapequa at the Newsday Parking lot in Melville, April 14, 2023. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Here are some local drivers to watch who are ready and revving their engines.

SONNY RAWSON, Massapequa Park “It’s more than a meetup; it’s a lifestyle.”

For the past 20 years, Sonny Rawson, of Massapequa Park, has been running OBI Sunday Morning Cars & Coffee off Ocean Parkway at Oak Beach. This gathering happens every week over breakfast with automotive die-hards, year-round.

“As long as the weather is good and there’s no snow or salt on the ground, we are there,” says Rawson, 69. “It’s more than a meetup; it’s a lifestyle.”

The 2009 Shelby JT500KR pictured in Melville, April 14, 2023. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Rawson, who is nicknamed “The Rodfather,” drives a 2009 Shelby GT-500 KR in vista blue with silver stripes. He purchased it new for $87,000 and put $150,000 into the car over the years.

“This is a real Shelby not from a Ford dealership,” he says proudly. “They only made 55 blue ones in 2009.”

His other classic cars are two Chevrolet S-10 Xtremes -- one from 1999, which he had customized with a Corvette drivetrain on The History Channel’s “Leepu & Pitbull” in 2015 and a 2002 with an extended cab.

“It’s what we breathe, it’s what we bleed,” says Rawson, “like our fathers before us.”

MAX COLIMON, of Mineola "Normal colors are not my thing."

When it comes to cars, Max Colimon, of Mineola, prefers them to be quirky. His 2016 Dodge Challenger, which he purchased in Valley Stream a year ago, has a blue, gray and white camouflage wrap.

“I’ve always been into different style cars. Normal colors are not my thing,” says Colimon, 36. “I’m attracted to weird designs.”

The car won best customized wrap at the TOBAY Beach car show in April 2022. It has a striking red interior that’s half leather and half Alcantara, plus a starlight headliner ceiling with fiber optic lights.

“The car produces a lot of power,” says Colimon.

Colimon grew up exposed to classic cars from his uncles who took him to car shows as a kid on Long Island and even out-of-state.

“I really developed an appreciation for the craft of classic cars and the time the owners put into their vehicles,” says Colimon. “The condition they keep them in is amazing.”

MIKE & KAREN HOROWITZ, of East Northport “My Challenger gets attention because most guys can’t figure out why a woman is driving it."

Mike and Karen Horowitz, of East Northport, met at a garage in Bellerose over 45 years ago. Mike was working with Karen’s brother-in-law when she came in to get her 1970 Ford Maverick fixed.

“I grew up loving cars. My family is very automotive oriented,” says Karen, 62. “When I was age 5, I could tell you the difference between a Pontiac and an Oldsmobile. I like American muscle.”

Mike Horowitz sits in his 1970 Plymouth Superbird in Melville, April 14, 2023. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

They each have two classic cars that they trade off bringing to shows. Mike has a 1975 Pontiac Grand Ville convertible, but his pride and joy is his vitamin C orange 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

“It’s my dream car that I’ve wanted since I’m 13,” says Mike, 66. “I grew up in the Bronx, which was nothing but asphalt and concrete with very little color. Here comes this wild looking orange car driving down the block while I was playing handball. I thought it was so outlandish that I had to own one.”

Karen drives a 1972 Buick GS convertible as well as a 1970 Dodge Challenger RT.

“My Challenger gets attention because most guys can’t figure out why a woman is driving it,” she says. “It’s got a 383 engine and it will blow your doors off!”

THOM FRANZESE, of Massapequa “It gets a lot of honks and waves when I’m on the road."

Over the years, Thom Franzese, of Massapequa, has shared his automotive hobby with his 38 year-old son, Thomas. Together the father and son team built cars at their home garages both which have lifts. In fact, they rebuilt Franzese’s prize winning 1947 Chevrolet Fleetline, which has a purple body and orange flames.

“We came across the car at a flea market,” says Franzese, 70. “I changed the motor and transmission, put in four-wheel disc brakes, added air-conditioning, power brakes, power steering, along with new interior for the front and back seats.”

A '47 Chevy Fleetline, embellished with flames, in Melville, April 14, 2023. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The car even won a people’s choice award at the Long Island Street Rod Association’s annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2022 at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.

“It gets a lot of honks and waves when I’m on the road,” says Franzese. “People slow down and let me go by. If I’m in the left lane and want to get to the right, they let me in no problem. I think I’m going to keep this car for a while.”