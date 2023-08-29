Channing Daughters Winery

When visiting in spring and fall, enjoy wines on the front lawn near the vines in a large protected tent or at tables on the grass. November through April, there is intimate patio seating equipped with heaters.

TASTINGS: $28 flight; $18 glass; $20-$42 bottle

GROUPS: No buses. Reservations required for groups larger than 8

FOOD: Food available for purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: chardonnays, Tocai Friulano, pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, petit verdot, Lagrein, merlot, cabernet franc, rosé, sparkling, sweet, Tocai Friulano, blended, orange, vermouth and sparkling wines

DOGS: No pets