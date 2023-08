The outdoor porch area is open all year, with heaters available through winter.

TASTINGS: $15-$17 glass; $22-$75 bottle

GROUPS: No limos or buses

FOOD: Light menu with gluten free options. Food trucks on select dates. No outside food

LIVE MUSIC: 1-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; 3-7 p.m. Fri. through Sept.

WINES AND MORE: cabernet franc, dry rosé, chardonnay, Burgundy-style wines, merlot, sauvignon blanc and white merlot

DOGS: No pets