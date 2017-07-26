Dancing under the stars on Long Island

You can dance all year round in clubs, restaurants or classes, but come summer, there’s a slew of new spots to get moving as the sun sets and the stars rise.

“It all comes together at a thing like this,” says Kerry Deschamps, 52, a teacher from Hampton Bays who was at Meschutt Beach Hut’s Wednesday mambo night — “great music, good times, great people . . . and a heck of a view,” he says, pointing to the sun as it drops behind the horizon.

DANCING IN THE STREET

WHEN | WHERE 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, 74 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

INFO 516-922-6982, oysterbaymainstreet.org

ADMISSION Free

The historic hamlet closes Audrey Avenue in front of Town Hall, clearing the way for a DJ to spin classics and line dancing favorites.

ALSO TRY Greenport’s outdoor dancing nights run 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28 in Mitchell Park. There’s a different genre of music and dancing each week. Bring your own seating (631-477-0248, greenportvillage.com).

PICNIC POPS

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd.

INFO 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org

ADMISSION $12 (free ages 17 and younger)

A crew of nattily dressed instructors provides a 30-minute dance lesson before a live band starts playing. The sound leans toward swing and big-band selections and other jazzy tunes. Guests come as couples or solo and can even partner with an instructor.

Patrons typically arrive with beach chairs, blankets, small tables and refreshments (beer and wine are fine); there’s also a small concession stand for a bite. The setup is on the estate’s massive lawn with the grand mansion as a backdrop to the dance space.

“My family brought me out here as a kid, and now I’m doing the same,” says James Cruz, 44, an audio engineer originally from Uniondale who now lives in Astoria. “You can have a picnic, dance, check out the grounds. . . . It’s a great family event.”

MAMBO NIGHT

WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays until Sept. 13 at Meschutt Beach Hut, 1 Canal Rd., Hampton Bays. No parking fee after 5 p.m.

INFO 631-728-2988, thebeachhuts.com

Expect mambo, salsa and other Latin-powered dancing to music from bands such as Mambo Loco at this beachy summer-only spot. “I meet here with people from my dance class,” says Jenny Sperling, 57, a real estate agent from Bridgehampton. “We get to practice, but it’s more than that; the views and this place, it doesn’t get better than this.”

The Beach Hut serves food and drink, and you can sit (or dance) right on the sand.

ALSO TRY The Venetian Shores Beach Hut in Lindenhurst hosts a mambo night on Tuesdays (631-956-0066).

COUNTRY NIGHT

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Wednesdays at Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill, 325 River Ave., Patchogue

INFO 631-207-0370, dublindeck.com

Country music at a tiki bar? There’s instruction, too. Learn line dancing moves for an hour before country music kicks up 6-9 p.m. A DJ takes over until late night, slipping in pop and hip-hop to break up the twang. As for the dress code, it’s a casual boot-scoot, so you can be in jean shorts, cowboy hats and boots or stick to regular summer duds.

MID-SUMMER NIGHT DANCES

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the Vanderbilt Mansion, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

INFO 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org

ADMISSION $30 ($22 advance)

An airy tent set on the lawn of the historic Gold Coast mansion draws an all-ages crowd for dance nights that include instruction and the occasional performance. It’s a chance for couples to dance in disciplines ranging from tango and waltz to hustle and bachata.

Samantha Wood and Hailey Blake, both 23, came from Nesconset with another friend and took turns dancing and capturing the night for their social media feeds.

“We love all kinds of music, from the ’50s and ’60s,” Wood says. “My boyfriend doesn’t really dance, but I could easily bring him here to learn, and we’re having a lot of fun just hanging here, too.”