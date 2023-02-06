Winter date night ideas on Long Island

Get creative this winter for date night. Temperatures may have dropped, but there's still plenty to do across Long Island for a romantic night out. Here are a few ideas, some of which are even outdoors. Reserve a firepit on the patio and enjoy a glass of wine while overlooking the vineyard. As it gets deeper into winter, move inside for a seat at the tasting bar or a bistro table. The North Fork winery also offers in the warmer months private picnics for two in the vineyard rows with a bottle of wine and charcuterie platter ($50 per person) and a private barn offering a tasting of four wines and charcuterie platters ($70 per person). INFO: 31320 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-735-9192; peconicbayvineyards.com Glamping meets wine tasting inside the Bergen Road Bungalows at this vineyard. Get creative this winter for date night. Temperatures may have dropped, but there's still plenty to do across Long Island for a romantic night out. Here are a few ideas, some of which are even outdoors.

WINE NIGHT

Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue

Evan Ducz, tasting room manager at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue makes a stop to teach his guestsabout the grapes from left, Matt and Dina VonSalzen of Huntington and James Motto of Smithtown during an educational wine experience. Credit: Randee Daddona

Reserve a firepit on the patio and enjoy a glass of wine while overlooking the vineyard. As it gets deeper into winter, move inside for a seat at the tasting bar or a bistro table. The North Fork winery also offers in the warmer months private picnics for two in the vineyard rows with a bottle of wine and charcuterie platter ($50 per person) and a private barn offering a tasting of four wines and charcuterie platters ($70 per person).

INFO: 31320 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-735-9192; peconicbayvineyards.com

Macari Vineyards in Mattituck

The Tasting Deck at Macari Vineyards in Mattituck on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Credit: Randee Daddona

Glamping meets wine tasting inside the Bergen Road Bungalows at this vineyard. Step inside one of the heated and furnished platform tents where guests are offered a selection of Macari wines and a gourmet lunch by chef Lauren Lombardi. Reservations are for a party of six, so invite two other couples and make the outing a triple date ($185 per person). For a party of two, try the cellar experience, where guests are provided a flight of five wines along with cheese, charcuterie and sourdough while seated inside a working wine cellar ($75).

INFO: 150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0100; macariwines.com

Pindar Vineyards

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic is offering wine pairing with various sweets throughout the winter. Credit: Pindar Vineyards

Care for some wine and chocolate? Or perhaps a cupcake or doughnut? Wine pairing events are offered with each treat this winter at Pindar Vineyards. "There's always something going on here," said Rose Faiella, the tasting room manager. Every day in February, Pindar has a "Cabernet & Kisses" special that provides a sampling of 2015 Cabernet Port and Hershey Kisses with a paid tasting flight. Ticketed events where reservations are required ($30 per person) include the "Wine & Doughnut Pairing" on Feb. 25 offering three doughnuts with three wines. Additional events include a "Valentine's Paint & Sip" on Feb. 12, where guests hand paint two wineglasses while enjoying wine ($40 per person), "Jazz Meets Top 40" featuring live jazz renditions of modern songs ($25 per person), and "Wine & Laughs" with themes including "I Love Lucy" on Feb. 10 and Betty White Night on March 24 ($25 per person). The tasting room has live music from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

INFO: 37645 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-734-6200; pindar.net

GAMING

Game On Retro Arcade in Lake Grove

The Game On Retro Arcade at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Jan. 22, 2022. Credit: Linda Rosier

Step into the 1980s at this arcade in the Smith Haven Mall. Play some games, go grab some dinner at a restaurant or the food court … and then come back to play more games! The $20 per person admission includes unlimited all-day access, meaning guests can play as many games as they'd like and come and go as they please. The arcade, with 80s pop music hits playing overhead, features 120 retro arcade cabinets, consoles like Nintendo Switch and GameCube, as well as Foosball and Bubble Hockey tables. "There are so many games designed specifically for date nights," said owner Tristan Whitworth. "Some of my favorites are Marble Madness, where there are two track balls and you're playing against each other. And then there's Pac-Man Battle Royale, like playing Pac-Man versus each other. It's fun. It's not super competitive. The vibe is great for dates."

INFO: 362 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-538-8692; GameOnMP.com/arcade

The Gamers Club in West Hempstead

Tanika Cherfils and Michael Ismael play games at Gamers Club on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in West Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The two-floor console-based arcade offers all the popular modern-day systems like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as retro gaming cabinets, driving simulators and virtual reality experiences. The upper level is dedicated more to individual play on separate screens with 18 booths offering stool seating, monitors and controllers. The lower level offers group play with five 65-inch screens, where those on a date can join forces. "Most popular is Mario Kart, especially for date night," said Juan Garcia, manager of The Gamers Club. "I see a lot of couples do Mario Kart. Fall Guys, as well. They can squad up together." Prices start at $7.99 per hour. Memberships also are available.

INFO: 334 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead; 516-490-5183; the-gamers-club.square.site

ICE SKATING

The Rinx at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson

The Rinx at Harborfront Park offers ice skaters views of the harbor in Port Jefferson Village. Credit: The Rinx at Harborfront Park /The Rinx at Harborfront Park

It's ice skating with a view. This rink in Port Jefferson village offers a backdrop of the harbor and Harborfront Park. Open to the public seven days a week, prices range from $12 to $14 for adults, along with an additional $6 for skate rentals. After skating, walk down the strip for some Main Street nightlife.

INFO: 101-A East Broadway; 631-403-4357; therinx.com

Iceland in New Hyde Park

Too chilly to skate outdoors? Head to this indoor ice rink. Music plays during the public skating sessions — in past years the rink has even had a DJ — giving couples a chance to show off their skating skills and dance moves. Admission for adults is $12 per person, and skate rentals cost an additional $6.

INFO: 3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park; 516-746-1100; icelandlongisland.com

SPA DAY

Island Salt and Spa in Sayville

Couples can enjoy a side-by-side massage in the salt room at Island Salt and Spa in Sayville. Credit: Pamela Dolengewicz

Set the mood for date night by unwinding, relieving stress and entering a state of pure relaxation with a side-by-side couples massage in the salt room at this day spa. After the 55-minute massage, during which Himalayan salt is infused into the room, couples are provided Champagne and a tapas plate of cheese, crackers and fruit ($285). The Island Getaway for Two package ($390) is a two-hour salt room service where couples receive a 55-minute massage, a foot soak and massage, a cranial massage and other add-ons. "Its' a nice way for a couple to come together for a few hours and forget about what's going on in the world and in their lives," said owner Michelle Flecken.

INFO: 53 Main St. Sayville; 631-510-4073; islandsaltandspa.com

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar in Valley Stream

There are many couples packages to choose from, but the "Chocolate Seduction" special could be too sweet to resist. Relax by the fireplace in the couple's suite that is decorated with rose petals. After a body scrub with sea salts infused with chocolate crème de mint, couples receive a one-hour massage using chocolate fondue oil. Then comes the Champagne and chocolate-covered fruit. In addition to the chocolate package, which costs $350, other couples offerings include a one-our signature massage ($199), one-hour Swedish massage ($165) and the "Need a Little More Time" package ($275), which includes a pre-massage foot soak and infra red sauna. Other date package specials include a body scrub, facial, foot detox and sauna for $365; and a hot stone massage, foot massage, sauna, facial and lunch for $480.

INFO: 50 Rockaway Ave., Valley Stream; 516-284-6378; longislandorangeskye.com

ENTERTAINMENT

My Father's Place in Glen Cove

One of Long Island's most popular live-music venues from the 1970s and 1980s is back in operation, now at the Metropolitan Catering Hall. When My Father's Place first opened in 1971 in Roslyn, it hosted young musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and other up-and-coming artists. The stage once again has been set for local talent looking to perform original music, as well as other musical acts and stand-up comics. Upcoming shows include Chris Barron, the lead singer of the Spin Doctors, and The Liverpool Shuffle, a Beatles tribute show that will perform on the anniversary of the band's appearance on the "Ed Sullivan Show." Tickets typically start around $30, with performances primarily on Friday nights and during the occasional Sunday brunch. Guests enjoy a meal while watching the show, with table seating on a first-come basis.

INFO: 3 Pratt Blvd., Glen Cove; 516-580-0887; myfathersplace.com

The Paramount in Huntington

Laughter is key in any relationship. Long Island offers plenty of venues that are great for a laugh, like Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown and McGuire's Comedy Club in Bohemia. Long Islander and comedian Kevin James will soon take the stage at The Paramount. Mineola native and Ward Melville High School graduate — who starred in the sitcoms "King of Queens" and "Kevin Can Wait" — has a stand-up comedy show scheduled for March 19.

INFO: 370 New York Ave., 631-673-7300; paramountny.com