Del Vino Vineyards

A glass of rosè gets poured at Del Vino Vineyards in Northport on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Credit: Randee Daddona

The sprawling family-owned and operated winery has indoor seating, an outdoor patio overlooking the vines and serves a wide array of food and wine.

  • TASTINGS: $10-$21 flight; $10-$17 a glass; $35-$65 a bottle.

  • GROUPS: Reservations required. Limo drop-off only

  • FOOD: Robust culinary menu. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: Grande (super Tuscan), Suprema (red blend), Alto (chardonnay), Ultimo (cabernet blend), Bobino (pinot grigio), Ventola (sauvignon blanc), Amanti (sparkling wine), rosé, Amore Reserve and Super Tuscan Reserve

  • DOGS: No pets

