Del Vino Vineyards
The sprawling family-owned and operated winery has indoor seating, an outdoor patio overlooking the vines and serves a wide array of food and wine.
TASTINGS: $10-$21 flight; $10-$17 a glass; $35-$65 a bottle.
GROUPS: Reservations required. Limo drop-off only
FOOD: Robust culinary menu. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: Grande (super Tuscan), Suprema (red blend), Alto (chardonnay), Ultimo (cabernet blend), Bobino (pinot grigio), Ventola (sauvignon blanc), Amanti (sparkling wine), rosé, Amore Reserve and Super Tuscan Reserve
DOGS: No pets