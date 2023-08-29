Del Vino Vineyards

The sprawling family-owned and operated winery has indoor seating, an outdoor patio overlooking the vines and serves a wide array of food and wine.

TASTINGS: $10-$21 flight; $10-$17 a glass; $35-$65 a bottle.

GROUPS: Reservations required. Limo drop-off only

FOOD: Robust culinary menu. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: Grande (super Tuscan), Suprema (red blend), Alto (chardonnay), Ultimo (cabernet blend), Bobino (pinot grigio), Ventola (sauvignon blanc), Amanti (sparkling wine), rosé, Amore Reserve and Super Tuscan Reserve

DOGS: No pets