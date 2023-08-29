Duck Walk Vineyards North

Duck Walk North has large windows that give a peek to the outside in colder months. A small aquarium greets to the left, and the back wall has bottles for sale. On a sunny day, sit outside with a bottle of wine and enjoy the chirping birds and view of the vineyard.

TASTINGS: $16 flight; $10-$14 glass; $19-$49 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

FOOD: Snacks and cheeses. Outside food allowed

LIVE MUSIC: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekends

WINES AND MORE: pinot meunier, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, Aphrodite (late-harvest Gewürztraminer), pinot noir, malbec, blueberry port, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted