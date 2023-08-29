Things to DoRecreation

Duck Walk Vineyards South

Duck Walk Vineyards South is next door to the Parrish Art Museum on Montauk Highway in Water Mill. It has a big sign with three ducks-- you can't miss it. The exterior of Duck Walk Vineyards South in Water Mill, July 21, 2015. by Gordon M. Grant Credit: Gordon M. Grant

The South Fork flagship winery dates back to 1994. Enjoy a bottle in the outdoor picnic area.

  • TASTINGS: $16 flight; $10-$14 glass; $19-$49 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

  • FOOD: Snacks and cheeses. Outside food allowed

  • LIVE MUSIC: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekends

  • WINES AND MORE: pinot meunier, sauvignon blanc, Southampton White, pinot grigio, pinot noir, malbec, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, dessert wines including blueberry port and Aphrodite (late-harvest Gewürztraminer)

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted

