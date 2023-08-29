Duck Walk Vineyards South
The South Fork flagship winery dates back to 1994. Enjoy a bottle in the outdoor picnic area.
TASTINGS: $16 flight; $10-$14 glass; $19-$49 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6
FOOD: Snacks and cheeses. Outside food allowed
LIVE MUSIC: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekends
WINES AND MORE: pinot meunier, sauvignon blanc, Southampton White, pinot grigio, pinot noir, malbec, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, dessert wines including blueberry port and Aphrodite (late-harvest Gewürztraminer)
DOGS: Leashed pets permitted