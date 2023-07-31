New electric bike tours open in Montauk, the Hamptons this summer

The common expression “it’s as easy as riding a bike” might soon get altered to “it’s as easy as riding an e-bike.” Companies are offering electric bike tours out east this summer for those looking to give it a try.

“An electric bike is a neutralizer for all athletic abilities,” says Ryan Struble, owner of Hamptons Adventure Company in Amagansett, which opened this summer. “It’s more of a cruise experience than a regular pedal bike. You can go longer and farther with a lot less effort, but you are still moving.”

Electric bikes are battery-operated and offer power assistance to the pedals making the ride smoother. This extra boost, which can be operated via the handlebars, makes riding uphill and other road challenges easier to tackle. An e-bike can get up to 20 mph and helmets are required on all local tours, which offer a tutorial before the ride in order to get the riders acclimated.

If you are heading out east this season, hit up one of these e-bike companies that provide tours and rentals.

ELECTRIC BIKES A GO GO

Electronic Bikes a Go Go of Southampton provides four different types of e-bike tours to Quogue, Montauk, Sagaponack and Shelter Island. Credit: Electronic Bikes a Go Go

Andy and Mary Anna Morris of Hampton Bays fell in love with e-bikes while on vacation in England in 2016. Today they are entering the third season with their mobile company, Electric Bikes A Go Go, which runs two tours a day, seven days a week. This season marks the launch of a new tour in Montauk.

“Bicycling is always enjoyable and it brings back memories from when you were a kid,” says Andy. “When you get older, you think pedaling is too much work. But getting on an e-bike is like reuniting with a best friend you haven’t seen in years.”

Mary Anna adds, “Plus, you can ride further with an e-bike. Sometimes we will go for a ride, 40-50 miles, which is something we wouldn’t typically do on a regular bike.”

The couple co-pilots four different types of scenic tours, each of which holds two to five people out on the road:

Dune Road Ride to Breakfast Tour Take a trip from Hampton Bays along the beaches off Dune Road to the village of Quogue where continental breakfast from Schmitt’s Country Market will be provided at Charles F. Altenkirch County Park in Southampton. (17 miles; 2 1/2 hours)

Take a trip from Hampton Bays along the beaches off Dune Road to the village of Quogue where continental breakfast from Schmitt’s Country Market will be provided at Charles F. Altenkirch County Park in Southampton. (17 miles; 2 1/2 hours) Montauk Lighthouse Tour Take a ride on a new tour from Navy Beach Restaurant in Montauk on Gardiners Bay, stop at a local coffee shop downtown for a cup of Joe, then check out the surfing at Ditch Plains, move onto Camp Hero State Park and hit the Montauk Point Lighthouse. (20 miles; 3 1/2 hours)

Take a ride on a new tour from Navy Beach Restaurant in Montauk on Gardiners Bay, stop at a local coffee shop downtown for a cup of Joe, then check out the surfing at Ditch Plains, move onto Camp Hero State Park and hit the Montauk Point Lighthouse. (20 miles; 3 1/2 hours) Sagaponack Sunset Tour Enjoy cruising at sunset to the pavilion at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, then follow the historic street racing route of the Bridgehampton Sports Car Races. (14 miles; 2 hours)

Enjoy cruising at sunset to the pavilion at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, then follow the historic street racing route of the Bridgehampton Sports Car Races. (14 miles; 2 hours) Shelter Island Tour Get on board the Shelter Island ferryboat launching from Greenport. Then it’s onto exploring the beaches, back roads and hills of the area with a stop at the antique gardens of the historic 243-acre estate, Sylvester Manor, circa 1651. (20 miles; 3 1/2 hours)

“You are guaranteed to smile when you get on an e-bike,” says Andy. “Every time you ride, it’s like being on vacation.”

Location Tours start at various locations

Cost Tours $125-$225 (must be 16 and up)

More info 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

HAMPTONS ADVENTURE COMPANY

Hamptons Adventure Company of Amagansett provides sales, rentals and tours for e-bikes. Credit: Ryan Struble

Struble’s Hamptons Adventure Company offers e-bikes for rent and for tours.

Two styles of e-bikes await — the RadRover 6 which can handle all kinds of terrain or the RadRunner, which is designed for comfort.

“Rad Power Bikes are solidly built e-bikes with a smooth throttle and pedal assist modes,” says Struble. “They are simple to understand and comfortable to ride.”

Struble leads two tours, each lasting two hours. There’s the Springs Meandering Muse Tour, which travels to Springs in the artist section on Gerard Drive.

“I think it’s one of the most beautiful points of interest out here,” says Struble. “You have a vista of Acabonac Harbor and Gardiners Bay on this beautiful stretch of property.”

The second tour is the South of the Highway Serene Tour, which goes from Amagansett to the village of East Hampton south of Montauk Highway (Route 27).

“This is one of the most exclusive areas of the Hamptons, where business icons and celebrities live over hedged estates,” says Struble. “It’s a nice place to ride outside of traffic.”

Location 575 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

Cost Rentals: $45 for 1 hour, $65 for 2 hours, $90 for 4 hours, $120 for one day, $200 for two days; Tours: $225 (must be 18 and up)

More info 910-547-5472, hamptonsadventurecompany.com