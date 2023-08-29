EV&EM Vineyards

An expansive outdoor deck overlooks the vines at this vineyard which underwent an expansive renovation after being purchased by owner Dan Abrams in 2021. Guests can be a part of the winemaking process with tours, tastings, seminars and opportunities to participate in the harvest.

TASTINGS: $15-$18 glass; $32-$95 tasting

GROUPS: Reservations required for large groups

FOOD: Light fare for purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Select dates throughout the year

WINES AND MORE: whites, rosés, reds

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted