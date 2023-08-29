Things to DoRecreation

EV&EM Vineyards

The lower-level tasting deck at Ev&Em Vineyards, among the Long...

The lower-level tasting deck at Ev&Em Vineyards, among the Long Island wineries offering live music. Credit: Newsday/Mark Harrington

An expansive outdoor deck overlooks the vines at this vineyard which underwent an expansive renovation after being purchased by owner Dan Abrams in 2021. Guests can be a part of the winemaking process with tours, tastings, seminars and opportunities to participate in the harvest.

  • TASTINGS: $15-$18 glass; $32-$95 tasting

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for large groups

  • FOOD: Light fare for purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select dates throughout the year

  • WINES AND MORE: whites, rosés, reds

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME