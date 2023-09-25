Long Island pumpkin farms and u-pick patches

After a hot summer, fall fun awaits Long Island families. Greet the season with hayrides, corn mazes and, most importantly, perfect pumpkins picked at patches.

ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS

6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills; 631-549-3276, schmittsonbagatelle.com

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. and holidays through Nov. 5; $5 entry fee for pumpkin patch includes the Giant Pumpkin house, duck races and photo opportunities, $4 for singing hayride and $7 for animal train ride. Fall festival Columbus Day and daily through Nov. 5 with u-pick pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts, roasted corn, baked pies, candy apples, hot apple cider, apple pie Moscow mule mocktails, apples, Holy Schmitt’s horseradish, hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins and mums.

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM

1038 Sound Ave., Wading River; 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with u-pick pumpkins and specialty gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, pies, vegetables, fall plants, apples, mums and Montauk daisies; roasted corn on weekends.

BB AND GG FARM & NURSERY

625 N. Country Rd., St. James; 631-862-9182

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze and hayrides. Roasted corn, gourds and ornamental plants for sale.

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS AND NURSERY

1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore; 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

Hours Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29 for general store and u-pick pumpkins. Fall festival with hayrides (fee) weekends through Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Carrie Pollack from Commack picks out a pumpkin with dog Willow at Elwood Pumpkin Farm. Credit: Morgan Campbell

ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM

1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington; 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

Hours 3-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. starting Oct. 2 through Oct. 31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9, Corn maze, wagon ride around the Christmas tree farm, u-pick pumpkins, white and orange, pink, exotic pumpkins and gourds.

F&W SCHMITT FARMS

26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville; 631-271-3276, schmittfarms.com

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day, Oct. 9 through Oct. 29 and noon-5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 30 for farm stand, mums, fall décor, corn maze and corn trail and u-pick pumpkins.

FINK’S COUNTRY FARM

6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River; 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Hours Farm stand with apple cider doughnuts, hot cider, cornstalks, mums, produce, straw bales and holiday decorations available for purchase: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. Fall festival 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29 for corn maze, hayrides, animal farm, live music (noon-4 p.m.), character appearances, pony rides, apple cannon, playground, and u-pick pumpkins. Farm stand with roasted corn, apple cider doughnuts, hot cider, cornstalks, mums, produce, straw bales and holiday decorations available for purchase.

Matthew Rivera Jr., picks pumpkins with his parents Desire and Matthew Rivera, of Bellport, at Glover Farms. Credit: Veronique Louis

GLOVER FARMS

633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven; 631-286-7876, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.org

Hours 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze and hayrides; children’s activities. Picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with vegetables, mums, cornstalks and fall decorations.

HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN

240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; hankspumpkintown.com

Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, straw bales, Indian corn, mums, fall decorations. Orchard, hard cider, apple blasters, roasted corn and wagon rides (weekends and holidays only); 7-acre maze park open daily with three interactive corn mazes, also wooden toys, combine slide, pedal cars, maze mountain and more; last admission at 5 p.m.

HARBES FAMILY FARM AND VINEYARD

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-482-7641, wine barn: 631-298-9463, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins sold by the pound, hayride (weekend and holidays only), corn maze, mums, gourds, farm stand with roasted corn. Fall festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. Wine-tasting barn open weekends through Nov. 19. No pets or outside food.

HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT

1223 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29. Fall festival U-pick apples and pumpkins, hayride and corn maze, live music; children's activities; wine tasting and more. No pets or outside food.

HARBES ORCHARD

5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesorchard.com

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon. and Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Nov. 5. Requires apple and pumpkin picking admission to enter farm; $19-$34 per person. Pumpkins sold by the pound. Robin Hood corn maze; spooky corn maze 7-9:30 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 28, must have flashlight or buy one at stand. Cafe, u-pick apples and pumpkins, mums, gourds, wine tasting. No pets or outside food.

KRUPSKI’S FARM

38030 Rte. 25, Peconic; 631-734-7841

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Farm-fresh produce, u-pick pumpkins in Oct. 31; including Columbus Day. Fall activities noon-5 p.m. weekends and holidays only in Oct. 29; include hayrides, haunted corn maze with actors and haunted barn.

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

740 Wading River Rd. (LIE Exit 69S), Manorville; 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through the weekend after Thanksgiving for produce Nov. 24-26. Fall festival 9 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins, corn maze, play area, photo-ops, hayrides, farm stand, roasted corn, mums, cornstalks, hay bales.

Marcello Arrigo holds a pumpkin at the u-pick pumpkin patch at Lewin Farms in Calverton. Credit: Morgan Campbell

LEWIN FARMS

812 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon. through Oct. 31: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29 and Columbus Day. U-pick pumpkins through 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. Specialty gourds, squash, straw bales, cornstalks and roasted corn. Nearly 5-acre corn maze: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29, weather permitting.

MAY’S FARM STAND

6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River; 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins; gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, mums and fall plants. Fall festival (weekends only) with hayrides and 2-acre corn maze, roasted corn, pies, music and costumed characters.

THE MILK PAIL

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill; 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 29. U-pick apples and pumpkins, squash and gourds.

ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM

2287 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1786

Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thurs.-Mon. through Oct. 30 for u-pick pumpkins; corn maze, children’s play area. Soft ice cream available: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and holidays through Oct. 29.

SCHMITT’S FARM STAND ON SOUND

3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-983-6565

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. U-pick pumpkins and 5-acre corn maze (fee), farm stand with fresh fruit, vegetables, pies, roasted corn, mums, gourds, honey, fresh-cut bouquets, jams, jellies, horseradish, canned peaches, apple cider and candy apples.

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-8015

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-26. U-pick pumpkins and apples, corn maze and hayride. Also "cow train," duck races, pedal cars, sunflowers and vegetables.

STAKEY’S PUMPKIN FARM

270 West Lane, Aquebogue; 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Hours Noon-5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. U-pick pumpkins on 26 acres; 3-acre corn maze and hayrides. Country store sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, snack shack, roasted corn, homemade apple cider doughnuts, face paintings on weekends.

WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN

663 Wading River Rd., at South Street, Manorville; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 Farm stand and Gift Barn with roasted corn, pies, fresh lemonade, locally made baked goods, gifts, souvenirs and fall plants. Fall festival Daily through Oct. 31 U-pick pumpkins, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, barnyard animals, mini golf, obstacle course, jumbo jump pad, sunflower fields, and hayrides (weekends only).

WATERDRINKER NORTH FORK

4560 Sound Avenue Riverhead, at the end of Northville Turnpike. 631 779 2130, water-drinker.com

Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 29. Farm stand, gift barn, roasted corn and lemonade, locally made baked goods and honey, greenhouse with mums and fall plants, u-pick pumpkins, corn maze, sunflower fields, pedal cars, playgrounds, jump pads, hayrides (weekends only).

WHITE POST FARMS

250 Old Country Rd., Melville; 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 for u-pick pumpkins, hayrides and animal farm, $28.95 weekdays. Fall festival U-pick pumpkins, hayrides and animal farm, plus entertainment and "play in the hay," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29, $34.95.

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM

28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Hours Farm stand: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. u-pick apples: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 14 and u-pick pumpkins: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 28.

WINDY ACRES FARM

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554, nwsdy.li/wacres

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with u-pick pumpkins, gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, candy apples, apple cider doughnuts, roasted corn and mums. Corn maze (fee).