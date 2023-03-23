Gardens and arboretums to visit this spring on Long Island

With the onset of spring comes the opportunity to bask in scenic landscapes and plenty of sunshine. Here are six spots to pay a visit to once the flora begins to bloom and the weather heats up:

Planting Fields Arboretum State Park

Cait Henning of Huntington, with her daughter Grace, inside the Main Greenhouse at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Oyster Bay’s Planting Fields Arboretum State Park will host a number of events this spring, including two focused on Decisive Moments at Planting Fields: The Photography of Mattie Edwards Hewitt and Frances Benjamin Johnston, an exhibit dedicated to the work of two American female landscape photographers that is currently on display at Coe Hall, the mansion at Planting Fields. Visitors can attend the Decisive Moments: Lunch & Lecture, with Borough of Manhattan Community College professor Bettina Berch, on March 25, which will focus on the life and work of photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston and Decisive Moments: Tintype Portraits, with photographer Jolene Lupo, on April 15, where guests can have their own tintype portrait taken following a tour of the exhibit. There will also be a spring 5K on April 22, Arbor Day Festival on April 29-30 and an AAPI Festival on May 13 in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Upon visiting Planting Fields this spring, expect to see magnolias, azalea, cherry and dogwood in bloom.

HOURS 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily

ADMISSION $8 per vehicle; $40 per person for the Bettina Berch lecture; $50 per person for the Jolene Lupo lecture.

INFO 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-922-9210, plantingfields.org

Bailey Arboretum

Walking paths at Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Situated on 42 acres, Bailey Arboretum consists of a newly renovated sensory garden, a Children’s Habitat play area, garden beds, two human-made ponds and marked woodland trails. The arboretum is named after its founder, horticulturist and philanthropist Frank Bailey.

HOURS 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

ADMISSION Parking and admission to the grounds are free for 2023 season

INFO 194 Bayville Rd., Locust Valley; 516-801-1458, baileyarboretum.org

Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park

Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Every spring, over 100,000 daffodils bloom on the great lawn of Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park. This year, the arboretum’s Arbor Day Celebration (free with $8 parking fee) will be held on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and its Farm School program for preschool-aged children (ages 2-5 years old) will run from April 20 through June 8, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ($25 per child per class). A visitor center and parking lot are currently being developed and are expected to be completed by spring 2024.

HOURS 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

ADMISSION $8 per vehicle. Seniors 62 and older can park for free during the week (from Tuesday through Friday, excluding holidays) by scanning their license at the pay station.

INFO 440 Montauk Highway, Great River; 631-581-1002, bayardcuttingarboretum.com

Clark Botanic Garden

Visitors enjoy a spring day at Clark Botanical Garden in Albertson. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

Founded in 1969, the Clark Botanic Garden will soon be home to a plethora of in-bloom flowers, including forsythia, flowering quince, hellebores, magnolias and tulips. Spring events include an annual plant sale on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. houseplants, hanging baskets, herbs, annuals, unusual trees, shrubs and perennials will be for sale. The annual plant sale will also feature an art show and jewelry sale with local artisans.The Clark Coffee Cafe will sell cakes, muffins, cookies along with hot coffee, tea and cold beverages.

HOURS 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily

ADMISSION Parking and admission to the grounds are free

INFO 193 I. U. Willets Rd., Albertson; 516-484-2208, clarkbotanic.org

John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden

The John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden in Mill Neck. Credit: North Shore Land Alliance/North Shore Land Alliance

On May 6, the 7-acre garden John P. Humes Japanese Stroll Garden will celebrate its opening day, which will include Shakuhachi music and Japanese refreshments, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the event is free and open to the public. Features include a tea house, a stone water basin, a pond, stone lanterns and steppingstones.

HOURS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, beginning May 6. Volunteers are welcome on Fridays to help prep the garden for the weekend.

ADMISSION Parking and admission to the grounds are free; donations accepted

INFO 347 Oyster Bay Rd., Mill Neck; 516-676-4486, northshorelandalliance.org

The Madoo Conservancy

The gardens at the Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack. Credit: Mary Elizabeth Andriotis

Located in Sagaponack, the Madoo Conservancy is certainly worth the drive out east, as this 2-acre garden features an array of perennials, shrubs and rare specimen trees throughout. Standout elements include a violet gazebo, a vibrant blue garden gate and an eye-catching yellow door and accompanying arch. One historic structure on the property is a barn circa 1740, which is now used as an exhibition and special event space. This spring, exhibits centered around the works of abstract artist, Elizabeth Hazan and figurative painter, Dan McLeary, respectively will be on display. Hazan's work features abstracted landscape paintings. The show runs April 1 (by appointment through April 15) to May 6, Friday and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Some of McLeary's work features small scale paintings of flowers in vases and fruits. McLeary's show runs May 13 to June 24. There will also be a topiary workshop with British topiary artist Darren Lerigo, on May 5.

HOURS noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from April 15 to June 3; noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from June 7 to Sept. 6.

ADMISSION Parking and admission to the grounds are free; donations accepted

INFO 618 Sagg Main St., Sagaponack; 631-537-8200, madoo.org