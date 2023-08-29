Harbes Vineyard
At Harbes Farm & Vineyard, kick back on the outdoor seating area or indoor, barn-inspired tasting room. Play nearby lawn games or sit by the farm stand picnic tables to hear live music.
TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $8-$16 glass; $20-$48 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses
FOOD: Seasonal snacks and sandwiches at farm stand. No outside food at vineyard
LIVE MUSIC: Select weekends
WINES AND MORE: rosé, chardonnay, sparkling chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot, cabernet franc, dessert wine
DOGS: No pets