Harbes Vineyard

Guests take a break and sit in the wine barn at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck. It is a certified sustainable vineyard with award-winning wines. Photo by Randee Daddona. Credit: Randee Daddona

At Harbes Farm & Vineyard, kick back on the outdoor seating area or indoor, barn-inspired tasting room. Play nearby lawn games or sit by the farm stand picnic tables to hear live music.

  • TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $8-$16 glass; $20-$48 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses

  • FOOD: Seasonal snacks and sandwiches at farm stand. No outside food at vineyard

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select weekends

  • WINES AND MORE: rosé, chardonnay, sparkling chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot, cabernet franc, dessert wine

  • DOGS: No pets

