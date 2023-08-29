Harmony Vineyards
Take in the tranquil setting of Harmony Vineyards in Stony Brook where the 1690 “Old East Farm House” tasting room is listed on the National Historic Places registry. The room is adorned with an art gallery featuring traditional and conceptual art.
TASTINGS: $16-$21 flight; $11-$16 glass; $36-$60 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 8
FOOD: Small plates and wraps available for purchase. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: Saturdays
WINES AND MORE: red blend, chablis-style chardonnays and rosé
DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors