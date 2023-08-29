Take in the tranquil setting of Harmony Vineyards in Stony Brook where the 1690 “Old East Farm House” tasting room is listed on the National Historic Places registry. The room is adorned with an art gallery featuring traditional and conceptual art.

TASTINGS: $16-$21 flight; $11-$16 glass; $36-$60 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 8

FOOD: Small plates and wraps available for purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Saturdays

WINES AND MORE: red blend, chablis-style chardonnays and rosé

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors