Chardonnay grapes grow on the vines near the tasting room of Harmony Vineyards at Head of the Harbor. (June 2, 2013) Photo by Randee Daddona Credit: Randee Daddona

Take in the tranquil setting of Harmony Vineyards in Stony Brook where the 1690 “Old East Farm House” tasting room is listed on the National Historic Places registry. The room is adorned with an art gallery featuring traditional and conceptual art.

  • TASTINGS: $16-$21 flight; $11-$16 glass; $36-$60 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 8

  • FOOD: Small plates and wraps available for purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Saturdays

  • WINES AND MORE: red blend, chablis-style chardonnays and rosé

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

