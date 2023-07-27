Beat the Long Island heat: Public pools, splash parks and other ways to keep cool 

As Long Island experiences high heat and humidity — with possible feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees through Saturday and "dangerous rip currents" expected at South Shore beaches, per the National Weather Service — you may find yourself seeking public pools, splash parks and more to keep cool. Enjoy these activities in moderation — the NWS advises limiting "strenuous outdoor physical activity." Heat-related illnesses are possible with prolonged exposure and outdoor activities. A heat advisory is in effect through Saturday at 8 p.m. — With John Valenti