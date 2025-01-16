Explore Long Island's ice skating rinks
Those of all ages and skating abilities will meet on the ice this winter. First-timers may glide their way right by a seasoned skater perfecting a figure eight. Whether you're heading out for fun or for practice, pick a rink with our guide to Long Island's indoor, outdoor and temporary ice skating facilities.
INDOOR ICE RINKS
ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX
65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck; 516-487-2975, gnparks.org
- Season Through mid-June
- Cost Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $11 ages 16 and younger; $6 skate rental.
- Hours 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue.; 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 2:45-4:30 p.m. Wed.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs.; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri.; 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun.
- More info Public sessions are open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Skating programs/private lessons are available.
CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK
480 W. John St., Hicksville; 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056, nassaucountyny.gov
- Season Through April
- Hours: 1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Sat., 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri.
- Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental.
- More info Offers public sessions, hockey program and lessons.
CITY OF LONG BEACH ICE ARENA
150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach; 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov/icearena
- Season All year
- Cost $10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle and hockey programs.
- Hours 12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
- More info Offers public sessions, skating lessons, an adult and youth hockey program and freestyle sessions for figure skaters.
CLARK GILLIES ARENA AT DIX HILLS PARK
575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills; 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov/parks
- Season All year
- Cost Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger; $5 skate rental.
- Hours 10 a.m.-noon Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. and 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
- More info Open for public sessions, camps, lessons and hockey leagues.
FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER
130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport; 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov
- Season All year
- Cost Residents with Freeport Activity Card $4, nonresident with Activity Card $8, nonresident guest $10, Puck shoot $10; $4 skate rental.
- Hours 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-March; puck shoots Sept.-June.
- More info Offers public sessions, puck shoot, youth hockey, skating academy and birthday parties.
ICELAND
3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park; 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com
- Season All year
- Cost $12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental.
- Hours Open Sat.-Sun., call for hours. Jan.-Feb.: 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun.
- More info Offers group lessons, hockey clinics, public sessions, figure skating and hockey games.
NEWBRIDGE ARENA
2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore; 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com
- Season All year
- Cost Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions $8 weekdays, $10 weekends; nonresidents $10 weekdays, $13 weekends; $6 skate rental.
- Hours Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 8-10 a.m. Thurs.; 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
- More info Offers public sessions, skating lessons, youth hockey programs and police and fire league.
NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK
Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow; 516-441-0070, northwellhealthicecenter.com
- Season All year
- Cost Public sessions $16; $7 skate rental.
- Hours Public skating Fri.-Sun., additional dates and hours added based on availability.
- More info Offers indoor rinks and one outdoor rink where visitors can join learn-to-skate programs, take lessons or participate in hockey leagues and clinics.
PECONIC ICE RINKS
Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Rd., 631-953-6300, Calverton; peconicicerinks.com
-
Season All year
- Cost Public sessions: $14, $11 ages 5-12; $7 skate rental.
- Hours 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mon.-Fri. adult only, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Fri., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.-5:50 p.m. Wed.-Thur., 12:20-1:50 p.m. Sat., 1:50-3:30 p.m. Sun.
- More info Indoor and outdoor rink with learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, clinics, youth and adult hockey leagues, special events. Outdoor ice programs in winter. Deck/roller hockey programs during fall, spring and summer.
PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER
70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington; 516-484-6800, pwskating.com
- Season All year
- Cost $18; $5 skate rental.
- Hours 2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website.
- More info Offers public sessions, classes, clinics, birthday parties, private lessons and hockey leagues.
THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK
660 Terry Rd., inside Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge; 631-232-3222, TheRinx.com
- Season All year
- Cost $13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. nights. $7 skate rental.
-
Hours1 2:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Check website for additional public sessions on holidays and school vacations.
- More info Offers public sessions, skate lessons, hockey, figure skating, camps, birthday parties and private rentals.
SUPERIOR ICE RINK
270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park; 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com
- Season All year
- Cost $10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental.
- Hours 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Additional public sessions on holidays and school vacations.
- More info Offers public sessions, hockey, lessons and parties, pro shop and snack bar.
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER
1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage; 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.com/ice
- Season All year
- Cost Residents $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental.
- Hours 4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun.
- More info Offers public sessions, ice hockey, figure skating and birthday parties.
OUTDOOR ICE RINKS
BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB
178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton; 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com
- Season Nov. 23 through mid-March, weather depending.
- Cost $35, $29 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Fri.-Sun.; $25, $20 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Mon.-Thur. $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger.
- Hours Vary, check website for schedule.
- More info Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public sessions, classes, lessons and hockey leagues.
CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK
500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn-North Hills; 516-571-8123, nassaucountyny.gov
- Season Early Dec. through early March, weather permitting.
- Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident.
- Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun.
- More info Offers public sessions and puck shooting.
GRANT PARK ICE RINK
Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett; 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov
- Season Through mid-March, weather permitting.
- Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident.
- Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Thur.; 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur.
- More info Offers public sessions and puck shooting.
MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK
Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa; 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice
- Season Through Feb. 23, weather permitting.
- Cost Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals.
- Hours 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the weeks of Dec. 24 (closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18.
- More info Offers public sessions.
NORTHWELL PRESENTS THE PARK AT UBS ARENA: ICE SKATING ON THE NORTHWELL POND
2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont; 516-460-8599, theparkatubsarena.com
- Season Through Feb. 25.
- Cost $20. Skate rentals $10 are available on site. Private ice time can be reserved in advance.
- Hours 90 minutes skating sessions. Please refer to theparkatubsarena.com for exact hours.
- More info Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena is an outdoor experience for the community featuring a covered outdoor rink for ice skating and hockey. The Park also includes special amenities such as an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, an igloo garden with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, interactive hockey games, the Isles Lab Swag Shack selling Islanders merchandise, and an array of food trucks and concessions options.
THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK
Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-403-4357, TheRinx.com
- Season Through the second weekend in March.
- Cost $15, $12 ages 11 and younger weekends and school holidays; $13, $11 ages 11 and younger weekdays; $7 skate rentals.
- Hours noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.
- More info Offers public sessions, learn to skate, birthday parties and private rentals.
THE RINX AT WYANDANCH PLAZA
40 Station Dr., Wyandanch; 631-643-2050, TheRinx.com
- Season Through first weekend in March, weather depending.
- Cost $8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals.
- Hours 4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing.
- More info Offers public sessions and learn to skate.
SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK
7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-677-5990, oysterbaytown.com/ice
- Season Through late Feb. 23, weather permitting.
- Cost Residents $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals.
- Hours 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the weeks of Dec. 24 (closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18.
- More info Offers public sessions.