Explore Long Island's ice skating rinks 

Those of all ages and skating abilities will meet on the ice this winter. First-timers may glide their way right by a seasoned skater perfecting a figure eight. Whether you're heading out for fun or for practice, pick a rink with our guide to Long Island's indoor, outdoor and temporary ice skating facilities.

INDOOR ICE RINKS

ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX

65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck; 516-487-2975, gnparks.org

Angela Paxos shows off some skating moves at Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink. Credit: Howard Simmons

Season Through mid-June

Through mid-June Cost Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $11 ages 16 and younger; $6 skate rental.

Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $11 ages 16 and younger; $6 skate rental. Hours 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue.; 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 2:45-4:30 p.m. Wed.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs.; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri.; 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun.

12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue.; 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 2:45-4:30 p.m. Wed.; 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs.; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri.; 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun. More info Public sessions are open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Skating programs/private lessons are available.

CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK

480 W. John St., Hicksville; 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056, nassaucountyny.gov

Season Through April

Through April Hours: 1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Sat., 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri.

1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Sat., 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri. Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental.

Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental. More info Offers public sessions, hockey program and lessons.

CITY OF LONG BEACH ICE ARENA

150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach; 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov/icearena

Season All year

All year Cost $10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle and hockey programs.

$10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle and hockey programs. Hours 12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Sat.-Sun. More info Offers public sessions, skating lessons, an adult and youth hockey program and freestyle sessions for figure skaters.

CLARK GILLIES ARENA AT DIX HILLS PARK

575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills; 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov/parks

Jesse Byrnes, a senior and Captain of the East Islip hockey team, inside Clark Gillies Arena in Dix Hills in March 2023. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Season All year

All year Cost Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger; $5 skate rental.

Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger; $5 skate rental. Hours 10 a.m.-noon Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. and 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

10 a.m.-noon Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. and 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. More info Open for public sessions, camps, lessons and hockey leagues.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER

130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport; 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov

Season All year

All year Cost Residents with Freeport Activity Card $4, nonresident with Activity Card $8, nonresident guest $10, Puck shoot $10; $4 skate rental.

Residents with Freeport Activity Card $4, nonresident with Activity Card $8, nonresident guest $10, Puck shoot $10; $4 skate rental. Hours 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-March; puck shoots Sept.-June.

3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-March; puck shoots Sept.-June. More info Offers public sessions, puck shoot, youth hockey, skating academy and birthday parties.

ICELAND

3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park; 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com

Season All year

All year Cost $12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental.

$12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental. Hours Open Sat.-Sun., call for hours. Jan.-Feb.: 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun.

Open Sat.-Sun., call for hours. Jan.-Feb.: 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun. More info Offers group lessons, hockey clinics, public sessions, figure skating and hockey games.

NEWBRIDGE ARENA

2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore; 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com

Season All year

All year Cost Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions $8 weekdays, $10 weekends; nonresidents $10 weekdays, $13 weekends; $6 skate rental.

Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions $8 weekdays, $10 weekends; nonresidents $10 weekdays, $13 weekends; $6 skate rental. Hours Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 8-10 a.m. Thurs.; 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 8-10 a.m. Thurs.; 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. More info Offers public sessions, skating lessons, youth hockey programs and police and fire league.

NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK

Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow; 516-441-0070, northwellhealthicecenter.com

Aidan Fulp #43 skates during New York Islanders Development Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow in September 2023. Credit: James Escher

Season All year

All year Cost Public sessions $16; $7 skate rental.

Public sessions $16; $7 skate rental. Hours Public skating Fri.-Sun., additional dates and hours added based on availability.

Public skating Fri.-Sun., additional dates and hours added based on availability. More info Offers indoor rinks and one outdoor rink where visitors can join learn-to-skate programs, take lessons or participate in hockey leagues and clinics.

PECONIC ICE RINKS

Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Rd., 631-953-6300, Calverton; peconicicerinks.com

Season All year

Cost Public sessions: $14, $11 ages 5-12; $7 skate rental.

Public sessions: $14, $11 ages 5-12; $7 skate rental. Hours 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mon.-Fri. adult only, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Fri., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.-5:50 p.m. Wed.-Thur., 12:20-1:50 p.m. Sat., 1:50-3:30 p.m. Sun.

10:15-11:15 a.m. Mon.-Fri. adult only, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Fri., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.-5:50 p.m. Wed.-Thur., 12:20-1:50 p.m. Sat., 1:50-3:30 p.m. Sun. More info Indoor and outdoor rink with learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, clinics, youth and adult hockey leagues, special events. Outdoor ice programs in winter. Deck/roller hockey programs during fall, spring and summer.

PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER

70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington; 516-484-6800, pwskating.com

Spyro Markoulis, a member of the Long Island Edge hockey team, zips by during a free skate at the Port Washington Skating Center. Credit: Steven Sunshine

Season All year

All year Cost $18; $5 skate rental.

$18; $5 skate rental. Hours 2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website.

2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website. More info Offers public sessions, classes, clinics, birthday parties, private lessons and hockey leagues.

THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK

660 Terry Rd., inside Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge; 631-232-3222, TheRinx.com

Chelsea Reilly, of Medford, finishes a routine alongside Anna Laura Galdamez Arce (R), as part of The Rinx Synchronized Skating team practice at The Rinx, ice skating and hockey rink in Hauppauge. Credit: Johnny Milano

Season All year

All year Cost $13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. nights. $7 skate rental.

$13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. nights. $7 skate rental. Hours 1 2:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Check website for additional public sessions on holidays and school vacations.

More info Offers public sessions, skate lessons, hockey, figure skating, camps, birthday parties and private rentals.

SUPERIOR ICE RINK

270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park; 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com

Season All year

All year Cost $10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental.

$10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental. Hours 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Additional public sessions on holidays and school vacations.

8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Additional public sessions on holidays and school vacations. More info Offers public sessions, hockey, lessons and parties, pro shop and snack bar.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER

1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage; 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.com/ice

Players practice at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center on Stewart Avenue in Bethpage. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Season All year

All year Cost Residents $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental.

Residents $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental. Hours 4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun.

4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun. More info Offers public sessions, ice hockey, figure skating and birthday parties.

OUTDOOR ICE RINKS

BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB

178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton; 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Season Nov. 23 through mid-March, weather depending.

Nov. 23 through mid-March, weather depending. Cost $35, $29 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Fri.-Sun.; $25, $20 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Mon.-Thur. $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger.

$35, $29 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Fri.-Sun.; $25, $20 ages 5-16, $15 ages 4 and younger Mon.-Thur. $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger. Hours Vary, check website for schedule.

Vary, check website for schedule. More info Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public sessions, classes, lessons and hockey leagues.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK

500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn-North Hills; 516-571-8123, nassaucountyny.gov

Skaters glide on the ice rink at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Season Early Dec. through early March, weather permitting.

Early Dec. through early March, weather permitting. Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident.

Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident. Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun.

1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun. More info Offers public sessions and puck shooting.

GRANT PARK ICE RINK

Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett; 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov

Jason Steinnetz, of Woodmere, far right, teaches his son Theo, center, and daughter Harper, left, how to skate on the ice at Grant Park Ice Rink in Hewlett in February 2023. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Season Through mid-March, weather permitting.

Through mid-March, weather permitting. Cost Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident.

Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident. Hours 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Thur.; 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur.

1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon., Tues. and Thur.; 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed.; 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur. More info Offers public sessions and puck shooting.

MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK

Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa; 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice

Season Through Feb. 23, weather permitting.

Through Feb. 23, weather permitting. Cost Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals.

Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. Hours 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the weeks of Dec. 24 (closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18.

4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the weeks of Dec. 24 (closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. More info Offers public sessions.

NORTHWELL PRESENTS THE PARK AT UBS ARENA: ICE SKATING ON THE NORTHWELL POND

2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont; 516-460-8599, theparkatubsarena.com

Fire pits and VIP igloos were featured at UBS Arena last winter. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Season Through Feb. 25.

Through Feb. 25. Cost $20. Skate rentals $10 are available on site. Private ice time can be reserved in advance.

$20. Skate rentals $10 are available on site. Private ice time can be reserved in advance. Hours 90 minutes skating sessions. Please refer to theparkatubsarena.com for exact hours.

90 minutes skating sessions. Please refer to theparkatubsarena.com for exact hours. More info Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena is an outdoor experience for the community featuring a covered outdoor rink for ice skating and hockey. The Park also includes special amenities such as an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, an igloo garden with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, interactive hockey games, the Isles Lab Swag Shack selling Islanders merchandise, and an array of food trucks and concessions options.

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK

Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-403-4357, TheRinx.com

Clara Caldiero, from Sound Beach, gets her first ice skating lesson at The Rinx at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Season Through the second weekend in March.

Through the second weekend in March. Cost $15, $12 ages 11 and younger weekends and school holidays; $13, $11 ages 11 and younger weekdays; $7 skate rentals.

$15, $12 ages 11 and younger weekends and school holidays; $13, $11 ages 11 and younger weekdays; $7 skate rentals. Hours noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.

noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. More info Offers public sessions, learn to skate, birthday parties and private rentals.

THE RINX AT WYANDANCH PLAZA

40 Station Dr., Wyandanch; 631-643-2050, TheRinx.com

Veronica Vielle skates at the Rinx at Wyandanch Plaza in Wyandanch in December 2022. Credit: Linda Rosier

Season Through first weekend in March, weather depending.

Through first weekend in March, weather depending. Cost $8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals.

$8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals. H ours 4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing.

4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing. More info Offers public sessions and learn to skate.

SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK

7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-677-5990, oysterbaytown.com/ice