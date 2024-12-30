Long Island polar plunge schedule 2025

No matter the temperature, the challenge of a plunge into icy water for a good cause is enough to get swimmers suited up this winter. Register in advance and don't look back. Those who want to avoid the chill can cheer on the participants.

JANUARY 2025

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton; 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org

Date Jan. 1 , registration at 11:30 a.m., plunge at 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 registration at 11:30 a.m., plunge at 1 p.m. Cost $40 minimum donation

$40 minimum donation More info Benefits East Hampton food pantries.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON POLAR PLUNGE

Frank P. Petrone Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Road, Northport; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

Date Jan. 11, registration from 9-10 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 11, registration from 9-10 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m. Cost Donation

Donation More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL OCEAN SPLASH

Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach; 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork

Michael Umstead runs out of the water after taking the polar plunge at Long Beach. Credit: James Carbone

Date Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.; merchandise sales at 10 a.m.; festivities begin at noon

Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.; merchandise sales at 10 a.m.; festivities begin at noon Cost Donation

Donation More info Benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation

NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings Newsletter Get the scoop on local holiday events and ideas on what to buy your loved ones this holiday season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Date Feb. 8, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 10 a.m.

Feb. 8, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 10 a.m. Cost Donation

Donation More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.

MARCH

POLAR PLUNGE

Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James; 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events

Date March 8, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m.

March 8, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. Cost $30 for single dip; $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more; $20 for virtual plunge.

$30 for single dip; $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more; $20 for virtual plunge. More info Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE

Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

Hundreds of Special Olympics New York supporters participate in the Polar Plunge at Tobay Beach in March 2023 in Massapequa. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin