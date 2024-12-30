Long Island polar plunge schedule 2025
No matter the temperature, the challenge of a plunge into icy water for a good cause is enough to get swimmers suited up this winter. Register in advance and don't look back. Those who want to avoid the chill can cheer on the participants.
JANUARY 2025
EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton; 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org
- Date Jan. 1, registration at 11:30 a.m., plunge at 1 p.m.
- Cost $40 minimum donation
- More info Benefits East Hampton food pantries.
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON POLAR PLUNGE
Frank P. Petrone Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Road, Northport; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org
- Date Jan. 11, registration from 9-10 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m.
- Cost Donation
- More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.
FEBRUARY
LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL OCEAN SPLASH
Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach; 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork
- Date Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.; merchandise sales at 10 a.m.; festivities begin at noon
- Cost Donation
- More info Benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation
NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE
North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org
- Date Feb. 8, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 10 a.m.
- Cost Donation
- More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.
MARCH
POLAR PLUNGE
Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James; 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events
- Date March 8, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m.
- Cost $30 for single dip; $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more; $20 for virtual plunge.
- More info Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE
Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org
- Date March 29, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 11 a.m.
- Cost Donation
- More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.