Long Island polar plunge schedule 2025

Kimberly Jerideau, right and her daughter Christina Rodriguez, braved the...

Kimberly Jerideau, right and her daughter Christina Rodriguez, braved the waters at the Brookhaven Polar Plunge at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai. Credit: Rick Kopstein

By Lynn Petrylynn.petry@newsday.com

No matter the temperature, the challenge of a plunge into icy water for a good cause is enough to get swimmers suited up this winter. Register in advance and don't look back. Those who want to avoid the chill can cheer on the participants.

JANUARY 2025

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton; 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org

  • Date Jan. 1, registration at 11:30 a.m., plunge at 1 p.m.
  • Cost $40 minimum donation
  • More info Benefits East Hampton food pantries.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON POLAR PLUNGE

Frank P. Petrone Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Road, Northport; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

  • Date Jan. 11, registration from 9-10 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m.
  • Cost Donation 
  • More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL OCEAN SPLASH

Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach; 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork

Michael Umstead runs out of the water after taking the...

Michael Umstead runs out of the water after taking the polar plunge at Long Beach. Credit: James Carbone

  • Date Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.; merchandise sales at 10 a.m.; festivities begin at noon
  • Cost Donation
  • More info Benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation

NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

  • Date Feb. 8, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 10 a.m.
  • Cost Donation
  • More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.

MARCH

POLAR PLUNGE

Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James; 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events

  • Date March 8, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. 
  • Cost $30 for single dip; $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more; $20 for virtual plunge.
  • More info Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt. 

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE

Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa; 631-254-1465, events.nyso.org

Hundreds of Special Olympics New York supporters participate in the...

Hundreds of Special Olympics New York supporters participate in the Polar Plunge at Tobay Beach in March 2023 in Massapequa.  Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

  • Date March 29, registration at 9 a.m., plunge at 11 a.m.
  • Cost Donation
  • More info Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics. Raise at least $150 to receive an official plunge sweatshirt.
