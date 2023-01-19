A pickleball hall, indoor playgrounds and more new places to play on Long Island

If the cold weather is keeping your kids inside, a trip to one of Long Island's newest indoor sport, activity and educational venues may help curb their screen time. Christina Sciuto recently opened La La Land in Babylon, an indoor playground where kids up to age 5 can interact with slides, kitchenettes and an assortment of other toys and structures. She was "pretty strategic" with what she filled her bright play area with, she says, adding that "open play impacts the growth and development of a young child. There’s a lot of stuff that allows them to just use their imagination … and discover space that’s outside of their home that they’re not familiar with." Over in Sayville, The Pickleball Hall was opened in January by Daniel Greenberg, who says the sport is up-and-coming. He describes it as "a mix between Ping-Pong, badminton and tennis with around four or five quirky rules." If the cold weather is keeping your kids inside, a trip to one of Long Island's newest indoor sport, activity and educational venues may help curb their screen time.

Christina Sciuto recently opened La La Land in Babylon, an indoor playground where kids up to age 5 can interact with slides, kitchenettes and an assortment of other toys and structures. She was "pretty strategic" with what she filled her bright play area with, she says, adding that "open play impacts the growth and development of a young child. There’s a lot of stuff that allows them to just use their imagination … and discover space that’s outside of their home that they’re not familiar with."

Over in Sayville, The Pickleball Hall was opened in January by Daniel Greenberg, who says the sport is up-and-coming. He describes it as "a mix between Ping-Pong, badminton and tennis with around four or five quirky rules." And it's not just for kids, he adds. "Whether you’re 8 or 80, you can play."

While playtime looks different depending on the age group, these five places have one thing in common: They're bringing on the indoor fun.

Little Laughs Playtime, Commack

Mason Capiral, 6, and Willow Capiral, 1, from Smithtown, play together at Little Laughs Playtime in Commack on Dec. 28. Credit: Morgan Campbell

This mobile indoor playground added a brick-and-mortar location to its offerings just before the new year, with 90-minute open play and private sessions. On weekdays at 10, 11:45 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., crawlers to kids aged 6 can explore Little Laughs’ cafe and pet clinic, where they can dress up as chefs and doctors in clubhouse-like structures, as well as roam around the room freely while utilizing foam-based structures made for climbing, tumbling and building. Open play starts at $15; private sessions, which require a 10-person minimum, cost $25 per person and include pizza and a drink. Socks required; snacks sold on-site at an additional cost. To reserve a spot, email info@littlelaughsplaytime.com or call.

MORE INFO: 1139 Jericho Tpke.; 631-683-8830; littlelaughsplaytime.com

La La Land, Babylon

La La Land in Babylon Village is a new indoor play area for children up to 5 years old. Credit: Alexis Marie Photography/Alexis Costabile

Located in the heart of Babylon Village, this cheery space opened in the fall and is filled with equipment to help children “grow, explore and discover,” says Sciuto. For the crawlers, there’s a dedicated corner filled with age-appropriate toys that promote sensory development. Rates for open play start at $15; private play starts at $300 for a minimum of 10 children. Both 90-minute sessions include a snack (animal crackers, Pirate’s Booty, Goldfish, apple pouch) and water or juice in addition to a self-serve coffee bar for the adults. Socks are required for all. Reserve a time to play — Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 10 .m. or 3:30 p.m.; and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. — via the website.

MORE INFO: 158 E. Main St.; 631-482-1619; playatlalaland.com

All Sportz, Melville

Kiley Nolan, 16, from East Islip, does lacrosse training at All Sportz in Melville on Dec. 29. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Nearly 47,000 square feet of fun awaits at this sports arena that replaced Eastern Athletic Clubs last year. It offers a lineup of basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, pickleball and more. The space is open to all for leagues (your own or dek hockey, and soon, basketball, through All Sportz), camps (which take place during school breaks), clinics (run by coaches) and rentals, where you can reserve an area of the sports complex for an hourly rate. There are also mommy-and-me classes weekday and weekend mornings, where sports are introduced to your tyke. A nearby snack bar is fully stocked with eats (hot dogs, chicken nuggets, pretzels, etc.), beer and wine. Equipment is not provided by the facility; open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. Call to reserve a spot.

MORE INFO: 100 Ruland Rd., 631-414-7072; allsportzli.com

X-Robotx, Seaford

A group of children attend a class at X-Robotx, new to Seaford. From left: Dylan Tompkins, 6, Nico Fumagalli, 6, Jaxon Xanthus, 6, Dylan Eberle, 7, and Dylan Rupertus, 7. Credit: Michelle Xanthus

Owner Peter Xanthus is taking his 20-year experience as an NYC teacher to his flagship store that focuses on enhancing STEM learning through the use of LEGO robotics and coding programs. X-Robotx, which opened in the fall, brings six-week programs to Seaford where “teacher-created curricula” are taught “at age-level steppingstones,” Xanthus says. Three main programs fill up the calendar: for first graders, simple science (think force, motion, friction and gravity) is taught using Legos; grades 2 and 3 work on a weekly LEGO build (think tadpole to frog) that features coding; and 4th through 6th graders work with Legos, coding, robots and soon, drones. Xanthus says at least two state-certified teachers spearhead each class that has anywhere from eight to 12 students and lasts 60 to 75 minutes. Classes range from $275 to $350 per program. Claim a spot via the website.

MORE INFO: 1085 Hicksville Rd., 516-313-7389; x-robotx.com

The Pickleball Hall, Sayville

The Pickleball Hall, new to Sayville, features seven courts for playing. Credit: Dan Greenberg

Players of the trendy pickleball sport have a new arena to utilize year-round. The hall features seven courts for open play and clinics (taught by certified instructors) for all skill sets, locker rooms, a cafe and a pro shop where goers of the facility can test and purchase equipment. For the newbies, there’s staff on-site that can guide you through a game. Open play sessions are two hours and cost $20 per person during nonpeak hours (weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and $25 per person during peak hours (before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends). Memberships are available for $96 per year. The plan is to incorporate leagues and tournaments by the spring. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Time slots can be reserved via its website or by calling. More info: 246 North Main St.; 631-380-3580; pickleballhall.com