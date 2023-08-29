Things to DoRecreation

Insieme Wines in Oceanside is a boutique winery and tasting room offering wine made and bottled on-site. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Insieme, which means “together” in Italian, does not fit the mental picture many people have of a winery: There are no grapevines growing outside, no patio overlooking a bucolic scene. Instead, there is a mural-covered exterior, an intimate tasting room accented in black, white and gold, a bar and high top tables, and wall art reminiscent of a yoga studio. The boutique tasting room-winery offers wine made and bottled on-site using grapes from California, Washington state, the Finger Lakes, the East End and beyond.

  • TASTINGS: $28-$43 flights; $34-$150 bottles

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and tables

  • FOOD: Cheese and meat boards and flatbreads. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select dates

  • WINES AND MORE: sauvignon blanc, sweet and dry rieslings, chardonnay, pinot grigio, rosé, tempranillo, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, super Tuscan, cabernet franc, tannat, petite syrah, signature blend, teroldego, montepulciano, pinot noir, sagrantino and select cabernet sauvignon

  • DOGS: No pets

