Insieme Wines

Insieme, which means “together” in Italian, does not fit the mental picture many people have of a winery: There are no grapevines growing outside, no patio overlooking a bucolic scene. Instead, there is a mural-covered exterior, an intimate tasting room accented in black, white and gold, a bar and high top tables, and wall art reminiscent of a yoga studio. The boutique tasting room-winery offers wine made and bottled on-site using grapes from California, Washington state, the Finger Lakes, the East End and beyond.

TASTINGS: $28-$43 flights; $34-$150 bottles

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and tables

FOOD: Cheese and meat boards and flatbreads. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Select dates

WINES AND MORE: sauvignon blanc, sweet and dry rieslings, chardonnay, pinot grigio, rosé, tempranillo, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, super Tuscan, cabernet franc, tannat, petite syrah, signature blend, teroldego, montepulciano, pinot noir, sagrantino and select cabernet sauvignon

DOGS: No pets