It's never too late in the season to take some trophies

The late fall season here on Long Island carries with it a sense of urgency for outdoorsmen. With the first nor'easter of the season and each chilly breeze that follows, anglers and hunters feel their seasons slipping away.

Yet it is precisely this time of year, as waters grow increasingly choppy and the woods depressingly bare, that some of the biggest trophies are taken. Certainly, this season has followed that course in terms of blackfish and white-tailed deer.

"It was pretty awesome!" said Billy Taylor of Amityville earlier this week, describing the monster blackfish he caught on Nov. 14. At 22.53 pounds, that bulldog, if certified, will displace the New York State record of 21 pounds, 1 ounce caught by Captain Greg Nardiello in November, 2012.

"I was fishing with my buddy Dave Wissemann," Taylor said. "I had already decked a 14.5-pound brute, and we had four in excess of 13 pounds over the two prior days, so I didn't realize just how massive this one was until I weighed it at Bob's Fishing Tackle in Amityville."

Taylor was working a small piece of debris in 65 feet of water south of Jones Inlet when his trophy of a lifetime inhaled a green crab in sloppy 4-foot seas.

Tom Grassi of Bayville had no doubt the big buck he just arrowed was the biggest he had ever seen as he bent over to inspect its rack.

"I try not to count the points before I shoot so I can concentrate on making a good hit," the local bow hunter said, "but as soon as I found it, I knew this was the deer of a lifetime."

As the buck approached it had come straight toward the hunter's stand on eastern Long Island and walked right underneath without offering a suitable shot. Grassi, showing great patience, let it pass below and then hit it about 10 yards out. His arrow flew true and the 15-point dropped quickly just 30 yards away.

"Usually, when you come down from your tree and find a buck," Grassi said, "the antlers look a little smaller than expected. This deer was the opposite. I knew he was big -- but not this big."

Grassi checked in his trophy, estimated at 180 pounds, at Fin to Feathers Taxidermy in Farmingdale, where owner Rich Dunlop confirmed this was indeed a buck of monster proportions.

"A lot of guys call here to say they are bringing in the big one," chuckled Dunlop. "This beast actually exceeded the hype."

Augustine honoredThe Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) recently presented Pat Augustine of Coram, the long-time ASMFC commissioner from New York, with its highest annual award. The Capt. David H. Hart Award was presented to Augustine in recognition of nearly two decades spent passionately working toward the betterment of Atlantic Coast fisheries. During the past 16 years, Augustine served under four consecutive governors while representing New York's fishing constituents on the commission. He also served three consecutive terms (nine years) on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. Augustine retired from the commission in February.

LIBBA annual toy drive

The Long Island Beach Buggy Association (LIBBA) is conducting its 20th annual Operation Holiday Spirit Toy Drive. Unwrapped toys can be brought to the club's designated drop-off sites listed at www.libba.com. LIBBA will collect and distribute all donations in time for the holidays.

