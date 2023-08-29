Things to DoRecreation

Jamesport Vineyards | Little Oak Wood-Fired Kitchen

Pizza in the wood-fired oven at Jamesport Vineyards in Jamesport, Jan. 16, 2021. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Established in 1986, Jamesport Vineyards is both a winery and a foodie experience. When you venture out to the back patio, there’s an aroma of wood-fired pizza, which comes out sizzling from the outdoor oven on weekends.

  • TASTINGS: $25-$30 flight; $15-$19 glass; $34-$60 bottle

  • GROUPS: Limos permitted prior to 2 p.m. and reservations are required. Reservations strongly recommended for groups larger than 8

  • FOOD: Wood-fired pizzas, appetizers, seafood and charcuterie. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, merlot, cabernet franc, riesling, rosé, red blends, petit verdot and Albariño

  • DOGS: No pets

