Jamesport Vineyards | Little Oak Wood-Fired Kitchen

Established in 1986, Jamesport Vineyards is both a winery and a foodie experience. When you venture out to the back patio, there’s an aroma of wood-fired pizza, which comes out sizzling from the outdoor oven on weekends.

TASTINGS: $25-$30 flight; $15-$19 glass; $34-$60 bottle

GROUPS: Limos permitted prior to 2 p.m. and reservations are required. Reservations strongly recommended for groups larger than 8

FOOD: Wood-fired pizzas, appetizers, seafood and charcuterie. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, merlot, cabernet franc, riesling, rosé, red blends, petit verdot and Albariño

DOGS: No pets