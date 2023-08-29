Jason's Vineyard
It looks like a Viking ship crashed through the tasting room’s back wall and landed in the middle of Jason’s Vineyard. Don't forget to visit the sheep and alpacas living on the grounds.
TASTINGS: $15 flight; $13 glass; $18-$34 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and groups larger than 8
FOOD: Light snacks. Outside food allowed in picnic area
LIVE MUSIC: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Golden Fleece, malbec, white riesling, rosé, bubbly rosé, meritage, viognier, sauvignon blanc and dessert wine
DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted