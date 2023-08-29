Things to DoRecreation

Jason's Vineyard

Jason's Vineyard and Winery in Jamesport owned by Jason Damianos....

Jason's Vineyard and Winery in Jamesport owned by Jason Damianos. Photo by Aaron Zebrook. Credit: Newsday/Aaron Zebrook

It looks like a Viking ship crashed through the tasting room’s back wall and landed in the middle of Jason’s Vineyard. Don't forget to visit the sheep and alpacas living on the grounds.

  • TASTINGS: $15 flight; $13 glass; $18-$34 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and groups larger than 8

  • FOOD: Light snacks. Outside food allowed in picnic area

  • LIVE MUSIC: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

  • WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Golden Fleece, malbec, white riesling, rosé, bubbly rosé, meritage, viognier, sauvignon blanc and dessert wine

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted

