It looks like a Viking ship crashed through the tasting room’s back wall and landed in the middle of Jason’s Vineyard. Don't forget to visit the sheep and alpacas living on the grounds.

TASTINGS: $15 flight; $13 glass; $18-$34 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses and groups larger than 8

FOOD: Light snacks. Outside food allowed in picnic area

LIVE MUSIC: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Golden Fleece, malbec, white riesling, rosé, bubbly rosé, meritage, viognier, sauvignon blanc and dessert wine

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted