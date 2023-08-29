Things to DoRecreation

Kontokosta Winery

Danielle Douglass and Justin Cameron-Strange both from San Francisco, Calif....

Danielle Douglass and Justin Cameron-Strange both from San Francisco, Calif. visit Kontokosta Winery in Greenport on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Credit: Randee Daddona

Gaze out over the Long Island Sound while you enjoy the wine at the picnic tables with attached benches at this tasting room with an old feel, made of repurposed and recycled materials. It's powered by a wind turbine located on the 63-acre property.

  • TASTINGS: $24 flight; $12-$18 glass; $22-$65 bottle

  • GROUPS: No limos/vans/buses or groups larger than 6

  • FOOD: Local cheese, charcuterie, breads and other sweet and savory snacks and beverages for guests to purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, viogner, cabernet franc, rosé, riesling, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, sparkling and blends

  • DOGS: No pets

