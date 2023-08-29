Kontokosta Winery

Gaze out over the Long Island Sound while you enjoy the wine at the picnic tables with attached benches at this tasting room with an old feel, made of repurposed and recycled materials. It's powered by a wind turbine located on the 63-acre property.

TASTINGS: $24 flight; $12-$18 glass; $22-$65 bottle

GROUPS: No limos/vans/buses or groups larger than 6

FOOD: Local cheese, charcuterie, breads and other sweet and savory snacks and beverages for guests to purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, viogner, cabernet franc, rosé, riesling, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, sparkling and blends

DOGS: No pets