Hidden on one of the most rural roads on the North Fork, Oregon Road, Lieb Cellars sits among 54 acres of vines and consists of an indoor rustic-chic tasting room, private library room and furnished front deck overlooking a serene farm vista.

TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $8-$14 glass

GROUPS: No limos/buses or groups larger than 10

FOOD: Cheese boards and snacks. No outside food.

LIVE MUSIC: 5-7 p.m. Fri. Dec.-March

WINES AND MORE: Sparkling pinot blanc, sparkling rosé, pinot blanc, chardonnay, merlot, cabernet franc, Teroldego-Lagrein, petit verdot, and meritage

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors