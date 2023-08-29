Things to DoRecreation

Lieb Cellars

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room in Cutchogue on Thursday, Mar. 4,...

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room in Cutchogue on Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021. Credit: Randee Daddona

Hidden on one of the most rural roads on the North Fork, Oregon Road, Lieb Cellars sits among 54 acres of vines and consists of an indoor rustic-chic tasting room, private library room and furnished front deck overlooking a serene farm vista.

  • TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $8-$14 glass

  • GROUPS: No limos/buses or groups larger than 10

  • FOOD: Cheese boards and snacks. No outside food.

  • LIVE MUSIC: 5-7 p.m. Fri. Dec.-March

  • WINES AND MORE: Sparkling pinot blanc, sparkling rosé, pinot blanc, chardonnay, merlot, cabernet franc, Teroldego-Lagrein, petit verdot, and meritage

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

