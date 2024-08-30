Long Island beaches with lifeguards after Labor Day

After Labor Day, some beaches are still open and visitors can enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf after the unofficial end of summer. These beaches still have lifeguards on duty weekdays, weekends and holidays into September.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK

Lifeguards on duty through Sept. 15

Visitors enjoy a day at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. Credit: Brittainy Newman

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Central Mall (Field 4) and Field 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Field 2 and the West Bathhouse

Fee $10 daily

More info 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600 parks.ny.gov

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK

On duty through Sept. 15

Bob McLauglin of Huntington plays in the sand with his son, Rory, 4, at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip. Credit: James Carbone

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Field 2 and Field 5

Fee $10 daily

More info Robert Moses Causeway, Babylon, 631-669-0449, parks.ny.gov

POINT LOOKOUT BEACH

On duty through Sept. 22

Tonie Germie and her dog Otto stroll along the water on the beach at Point Lookout. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends

Fee Free

More info 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov

LIDO BEACH

On duty through Sept. 22

Lifeguards compete in All-Women’s Lifeguard Tournament at Lido Beach Town Park in Lido Beach. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends

Fee Free

More info 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov

LIDO BEACH WEST

On duty through Sept. 22

Beachgoers at Lido Beach West in Lido Beach. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fee Free

More info 200 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov

TOBAY BEACH

On duty through Sept. 15

Tobay Beach. Credit: Howard Simmons

Lifeguard hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Fee Free with proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency

More info Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa, 516-797-4111, oysterbaytown.com

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK

On duty through Sept. 15

Hither Hills State Park in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fee $10

More info 164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), Montauk, 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK

On duty through Sept. 15

Angel Hernandez of Bay Shore fishes off the jetty at Sunken Meadow State Park, in Kings Park. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; call for which fields have swimming each day.

Fee $10

More info North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

On duty through Sept. 15

Wildwood State Park in Wading River. Credit: Steven Sunshine

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends

Fee $10

More info 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov

MAIN BEACH EAST HAMPTON

On duty through Oct. 14

Main Beach in East Hampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Fee Beach parking pass required

More info End of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton, 631-324-4150, ext. 800, easthamptonvillage.org

ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH

On duty through Sept. 15

Atlantic Avenue Beach in Amagansett. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Lifeguard hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Fee Must have East Hampton resident or nonresident parking sticker

More info End of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett, 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov

SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK

On duty through Sept. 15

Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Fee Collected 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

More info County Road 46, Shirley, 631-852-1340, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks/Smith-Point-County-Park

OCEAN BEACH

On duty through Sept. 29

Lifeguard hours 9 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bungalow Walk entrance

Fee Free

More info Fire Island, Ocean Beach, 631-583-5940, villageofoceanbeach.org