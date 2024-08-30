Long Island beaches with lifeguards after Labor Day
After Labor Day, some beaches are still open and visitors can enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf after the unofficial end of summer. These beaches still have lifeguards on duty weekdays, weekends and holidays into September.
JONES BEACH STATE PARK
Lifeguards on duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Central Mall (Field 4) and Field 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Field 2 and the West Bathhouse
Fee $10 daily
More info 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600 parks.ny.gov
ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Field 2 and Field 5
Fee $10 daily
More info Robert Moses Causeway, Babylon, 631-669-0449, parks.ny.gov
POINT LOOKOUT BEACH
On duty through Sept. 22
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
Fee Free
More info 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov
LIDO BEACH
On duty through Sept. 22
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
Fee Free
More info 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov
LIDO BEACH WEST
On duty through Sept. 22
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fee Free
More info 200 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-292-9000, hempsteadny.gov
TOBAY BEACH
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
Fee Free with proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency
More info Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa, 516-797-4111, oysterbaytown.com
HITHER HILLS STATE PARK
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fee $10
More info 164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), Montauk, 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov
GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; call for which fields have swimming each day.
Fee $10
More info North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov
WILDWOOD STATE PARK
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
Fee $10
More info 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov
MAIN BEACH EAST HAMPTON
On duty through Oct. 14
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
Fee Beach parking pass required
More info End of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton, 631-324-4150, ext. 800, easthamptonvillage.org
ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
Fee Must have East Hampton resident or nonresident parking sticker
More info End of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett, 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov
SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK
On duty through Sept. 15
Lifeguard hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Fee Collected 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
More info County Road 46, Shirley, 631-852-1340, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks/Smith-Point-County-Park
OCEAN BEACH
On duty through Sept. 29
Lifeguard hours 9 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bungalow Walk entrance
Fee Free
More info Fire Island, Ocean Beach, 631-583-5940, villageofoceanbeach.org