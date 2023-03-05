Dog parks on Long Island: Where Fido can run and play outdoors

From amenities to park tips, everything you need to know before you take Daisy or Fido out for an afternoon of outdoor fun.

NASSAU: Dog runs, water fountains and more

BALDWIN

Baldwin Park Dog Park, 3232 Grand Ave., 516-783-4481, 8 a.m.-dusk daily. Town of Hempstead residents only with licensed dogs, measures 60 feet by 110 feet and is divided into separate sections for small and large dogs. The grass surface has two dog water fountains, four benches and three dog waste containers..

" Jake" at a meet up and first birthday celebration for a group of puppy siblings and their owners at the Newbridge Dog Park in Bellmore. Credit: Linda Rosier

BAYVILLE

Centre Island Beach, oysterbaytown.com/dog, 516-797-4128. Seaside retreat with water views, separate fence play areas for small and large dogs. Features Fibar footing, shaded areas, fresh water, dog waste disposal bags. Dogs are not permitted on the beach. Open 8 a.m.-dusk seven days a week.

BELLMORE

Newbridge Road Dog Park, 2600 Newbridge Rd., 516-783-2500, 8 a.m.-dusk daily. Town of Hempstead residents only with licensed dogs, its 14,025-square-feet of play area has paw-friendly synthetic turf for ground cover with separate spaces for large and small dogs..

RULES FOR ROVER Know before you go Only some of the Island’s undeveloped parklands are open to dogs. The Long Island State Parks regional office has designated areas within select parks that are open to four-leggers. Dogs with special tags, such as guide dogs, therapy dogs and those assisting the hearing-impaired, are allowed in all state parks. Dogs must be on leashes no more than 6 feet long and owners must be able to show proof of up-to-date rabies shots. Other rules: Owners must pick up after their dogs; violators are subject to removal from the park.

Dogs must not be left unattended at campgrounds.

Only hunting dogs can run without leashes in specified areas of state and Suffolk County parks. Field trials are permitted at Napeague State Park with a Department of Environmental Conservation permit (dec.ny.gov/)

Not all areas have access to water, so bring your own water and bowl.

Owners are expected to keep an eye on their dogs at all times. Dogs acting aggressively should be removed immediately.

A natural-borders park means it is surrounded by non-chain-link fencing and one or more sides of the park can be a natural border, such as water or other obstacles.

Visitors are required to remove anything they bring in, including dog waste and trash. Natural border parks may be unavailable during certain bird-nesting and other habitat-related periods.

EAST MEADOW

Eisenhower Park Dog Run, Salisbury Park Drive and Stewart Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0347; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs permitted only in dog run, 1½ acres is divided into two areas for large and small dogs (25 pounds and under). Each section has shade structures, water stations, trees and benches.

EAST ROCKAWAY

Bay Park dog run, First Avenue, 516-571-7245; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs permitted in runs only, which are near the ballfields on the east side of the park; separate small and large dog areas. Shade trees, dog-friendly artificial turf, seating and water fountains.

The dog run in Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach is a popular meeting place for dog owners. Credit: Aaron Zebrook

LIDO BEACH

Eugene Nickerson Beach Park Dog Run, 880 Lido Blvd., 516-571-7700; open dawn to dusk daily from April 1 to Nov. 1; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. off season. Dogs permitted only in dog run. There is no separation of large and small dogs. Water source and some agility apparatus. Seating and tables available. Minimal shade.

MASSAPEQUA

Clocks Boulevard, oysterbaytown.com/dog, 516-797-4128. Larger than an acre, this dog park has lots of room to run and wooded areas for shade. Water sources are available in both the large- and small-dog areas. It has ample parking and seating, Open 8 a.m.-dusk seven days a week.

OLD BETHPAGE

Old Bethpage Restoration Dog Run, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., 516-572-8400. Located by the Museum of American Armor parking, it has areas for small and large dogs and seating. It features “green” water systems that collect and filter rainwater for dogs to drink. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun..

ROSLYN/EAST HILLS

Dog Park at East Hills Park, Harbor Hills Road, 516-484-9800. Single area for large and small dogs; water available, seating; agility equipment; East Hills residents only.

A labrador-shepard named Cash, left, shows affection to a redboned coon hound named Reba at the dog run inside Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Credit: KEVIN P. COUGHLIN

ROSLYN/NORTH HILLS

Christopher Morley Park Dog Run, Searingtown Road (north of LIE), 516-571-8113; open dawn to dusk daily, closed first Tuesday morning of the month for cleaning. Dogs permitted in run and halfway through the nature trail. Dog drinking fountain available; seating and some shade.

SEAFORD

Cedar Creek Park Dog Run, Merrick Road east of Wantagh Avenue, 516-571-7470; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs allowed in a run accessible through parking Field 7. Separate small and large dog runs, water, seating; some shade; handicap accessible.

VALLEY STREAM

Village of Valley Stream Community Dog Park, 123 S. Central Ave., 516-592-5114, 516-592-5106; open dawn to dusk daily. Amenities at this ½-acre park include a synthetic turf area, a small obstacle course and an incline area; park is divided between small and large dogs. Water and seating available; $22 annual pass for village residents, $60 for Central High School District residents, $125 Town of Hempstead residents, $10 access device fee.

George Fiore of Levittown plays with his dog and other pups at the Wantagh Park dog run. Credit: Danielle Silverman

WANTAGH

Wantagh Park Dog Run, 1 Kings Road, next to Wantagh State Parkway, 516-571-7460; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs allowed in runs only, accessed via parking lot 3. Separate small and large dog runs; limited shade and seating.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Hempstead Lake State Park, Exit 18, Southern State Parkway, 516-766-1029; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs allowed south of Field 3 adjacent to South, Schodack and McDonald ponds. Dogs must be on leash and are not permitted in picnic areas.

SUFFOLK: Beach access, agility courses and more

AMAGANSETT

Napeague State Park, Route 27, 631-668-5000; open dawn to dusk daily. Leashed dogs allowed in this undeveloped park. Includes trails, wooded areas and beach access. No water source or public bathrooms.

BABYLON

Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, 631-667-5055; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs permitted on undeveloped trail areas plus a fenced-in area. Small and large dog enclosures.

Juan Lema of Babylon plays ball with his dog, Dexter, in the dog park at Gardiner County Park in Bay Shore. Credit: Barry Sloan

BAY SHORE

Gardiner County Park, Montauk Hwy., 631- 854-4949; open dawn to dusk daily. Park includes agility training area and around and over obstacles such as a suspended tire and wooden beams and planks. The area for small dogs is 80 feet by 300 feet, big dogs, 120 feet by 300 feet, while the agility training area measures 40 feet by 100 feet. There are two water stations in the park for dogs

BROOKHAVEN

Robinson Duck Farm Dog Park, 2903 Montauk Hwy., 631-854-4949; open dawn to dusk daily. This 2.5-acre park has areas for large and small dogs, but no water source. This is a combination fenced and natural-borders park.

CALVERTON

Isaac Park, on the Grumman site, within Veteran’s Memorial Park, 631-727-5744; open dawn to dusk daily. Separated by large and small dogs, this half-acre plot has shade trees and seating. Bring your own water; leashed dogs can be walked on some trails.

EAST ISLIP

Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway, 631-581-2100; open dawn to dusk daily. Leashed dogs allowed on undeveloped trails year-round.

EAST NORTHPORT

106 Deposit Rd., 631-754-8722; open dawn to dusk daily. About 300 feet by 90 feet, park has shade/rain pavilion with benches; Huntington Town residents only. Permits are free, but required.

EAST PATCHOGUE

Mud Creek Natural-Borders Dog Park, 341 Roe Ave., 631-854-4949; open dawn to dusk daily. It has no water source or regular waste removal. Park is closed if piping plovers are nesting. It is bordered by the Great South Bay with only natural boundaries.

HUNTINGTON

West Hills County Park, Sweet Hollow Road, 631-854-4949; open dawn to dusk daily, parking fee applies in summer. Large dogs (25 pounds or larger) allowed off leash only in 2-acre run; smaller dogs can be off leash in park near High Hold Drive.

Tina Blanco from Middle Island splashes her dog Sadie at the Middle Island Dog Park in Middle Island where dogs can roam in this membership dog park. Credit: Randee Daddona

MIDDLE ISLAND

1075 Middle Country Rd. (Route 25), in wooded area near old shopping center, 631-451-6133; open dawn to dusk daily. At nearly 4 acres, it has separate areas for large dogs (30 pounds or more) and small dogs; water fountains for each area; benches; all dogs must have a Town of Brookhaven pooch pass..

MONTAUK: CAMP HERO STATE PARK

Route 27, near Montauk Lighthouse, 631-668-5000; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs allowed on leash throughout the park, which includes roads, trails, wooded areas and beach access. No water source and minimal bathroom facilities.

MONTAUK POINT STATE PARK

Route 27, 631-668-3781; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs on leash allowed in area west of refreshment stand to just beyond Oyster Pond, but not in picnic areas, near buildings or lighthouse. Area includes woods, trails, roads and access to beach. Water source and public bathrooms available near the parking lot.

SHADMOORE STATE PARK

Route 27, 631-668-5000; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs on leash allowed in this undeveloped park. Includes trails, wooded areas, roads and cliff tops. No water or public bathrooms.

NESCONSET

148 Smithtown Blvd., 631-269-1122; open dawn to dusk daily. Park behind Nesconset Library, access via a half-mile dirt walking trail. It offers wood-chip ground cover, water for dogs, picnic tables and seating.

PECONIC

Southold Town Recreation Center Dog Park, 970 Peconic Lane, 631-765-5182; open dawn to dusk daily. Separate area for small and large dogs; seating, shade; water.

RIVERHEAD

Duke Dog Park, at Stotzky Park, 631-727-5744; open dawn to dusk daily. Half-acre plot with trees divided into small and large dog areas. No water.

Janet Spano, with her dog Patches, in the dog park on Boyle Road in Selden. Credit: James Carbone

SELDEN

Boyle Road, between Corvair and Carston streets, 631-451-9101; open dawn to dusk daily. About 1.3 acres; separate sections for large and small dogs (less than 25 pounds). Trees and benches, but no running water. Large dog area includes an agility course. All dogs must have a Town of Brookhaven pooch pass. .

SMITHTOWN

Blydenburgh County Park, off Veterans Memorial Highway, 631-854-3713; open dawn to dusk daily. Dogs allowed on leash throughout the park; off leash within the fenced-in section, which has small- and large dog areas. Water fountains for each area. Seating and shade in large dog area. It has 15 off-street parking spaces and is accessible to those with disabilities. Entrance fee for park on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton Dog Park, 151 Windmill La., 631-283-9497; open dawn to dusk daily. The 1-acre grassy park has separate areas for large and small dogs. The large dog area has shade trees, there are benches in both areas and water is available. Open daily dawn to dusk.

Monica Morris, left, and Jordan Nicholson with their dogs at the Springs Dog Park on Three Mile Harbor / Hog Creek Road in East Hampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

SPRINGS

Off Three Mile Harbor Road, between Wipple Road and Manor Lane), 631-324-4141; open dawn to dusk daily. This 20-acre, off-leash park is long and narrow. Park is fenced but very small dogs might be able to squeeze through the openings.

WADING RIVER

Wildwood State Park, Hulse Landing Road, 631-929-4314; open dawn to dusk daily. Access from the corner of Sound and Fresh Pond avenues, open sunrise to sunset daily. Additional access to wooded area on the extreme south side of the park only..

Brett Cassidy of Sayville tries to stay warm as he runs with his dogs at the Cherry Avenue Dog Park in West Sayville. Credit: Randee Daddona

WEST SAYVILLE

Cherry Avenue Park, 631-854-4949; open dawn to dusk daily. The 1.5-acre park has separate areas for large and small dogs; park has water for dogs and limited seating for owners. Dog park is dirt with wood chips; parking lot is dirt.