Public swimming pools on Long Island

Public pools across Long Island welcome residents (and sometimes, guests) to take a swim in the safety of lifeguard-staffed facilities.

NASSAU

CITY OF LONG BEACH POOLS 700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec; open to all. Long Beach Municipal Pool, 516-431-3890. Hours Mon.-Sun., all year. Fee $4-$12. Membership required, appointments needed. Indoor swimming pool, 11-foot deep pool and other amenities. Handicap accessible.

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov Hours 6:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; indoor heated pool year-round; 3 outdoor pools. Fee Resident card $5, plus daily fee of $6, $4 children/seniors. Annual nonresident card $10 plus daily fee of $10, $8 children/seniors. Without activity card $12 guest fee Mon.-Fri., $15 Sat.-Sun., summer plans available. Handicap accessible.

Town of Hempstead lifeguard Marlon Louis, assists Dylan Huete, familiarize himself with the water inside the pool at Echo Park, in West Hempstead. Credit: NewsdaY/Steve Pfost

HEMPSTEAD TOWN POOLS hempsteadny.gov. Outdoor pools June 17-Sept. 4 for town residents only; Averill Boulevard Park, 145 Averill Blvd., Elmont, 516-437-5881, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Echo Park, Nassau and Roosevelt boulevards, West Hempstead, 516-483-7400, indoor and outdoor pools, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fee $9, $4 ages 5-9 district residents; $10, $5 ages 5-9 nondistrict residents. Forest City Community Park, 3199 Morgan Dr., Wantagh, 516-783-2513, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 residents. Harold Walker Memorial Park, 1085 Woodfield Rd., Lakeview, 516-766-2277, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $3.50 district residents, $5 nondistrict. Hewlett Point Park, 130 Hewlett Point Ave., Bay Park, 516-599-4064, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $6 district residents, $7 nondistrict. Malibu Shore Club, 1500 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-670-1050. Newbridge Road Park, Newbridge Road, Bellmore, 516-783-2500, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Oceanside Park, Mahlon Brower Drive, Oceanside, 516-763-0709, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict. Roosevelt Pool, 14 Hart Ave., Roosevelt, 516-623-7414, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $3.50 district residents, $5 nondistrict. Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Prospect Ave., East Meadow, 516-296-7780, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee $8 district residents, $9 nondistrict.

Emma Williams of North Merrick, cools off on the waterslide at the Wantagh Park pool. Credit: Howard Schnapp

NASSAU COUNTY POOLS nassaucountyny.gov, Nassau County has outdoor pools in five parks that open June 26-Labor Day (Nickerson opens June 18). The indoor Nassau County Aquatic Center Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, 516-572-0501 is open daily all year. Fee $5-$8 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $14-$22 residents without Leisure Pass and nonresidents. Cantiague Park, 480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056. Open June 26-Labor Day. Fee $6-$10 residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 without Leisure Pass. Parking $10 a car weekends and holidays nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Christopher Morley Park, Searingtown Road, North Hills, 516-571-8113. Nassau County residents only for pool. Fee $6-$10 residents with Leisure Pass. Parking $10 a car weekends and holidays nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Nickerson Beach Park, Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7700, opens June 18. Fee $6-$10 residents with Leisure Pass, $11-$16 without Leisure Pass and nonresidents. Parking $15 per car residents, $37 nonresidents. North Woodmere Park, Hungry Harbor Road, North Woodmere, 516-571-7801. Fee $6-$10 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 nonresidents and residents without Leisure Pass. Parking $10 a car weekends and holidays nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Wantagh Park, Merrick Road, Wantagh, 516-571-7460. Fee $6-$10 Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $20-$25 residents without Leisure Pass and nonresidents. Parking $10 a car daily for nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Cantiague, Wantagh and North Woodmere have a water theme complex that includes slides and kiddie pools.

NEW YORK STATE POOLS/NASSAU Jones Beach State Park, West Bathhouse, 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $5, $3 ages 62 and older Mon.-Fri., $5 ages 62 and older, Sat.-Sun. and holidays, $3 ages 5-11. Parking $10 a car.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN POOLS North Hempstead, northhempsteadny.gov Town residents only. Outdoor pools will be open daily. Manorhaven Beach Park Pool, 158 Manorhaven Blvd., Manorhaven. Outdoor pool with waterslide. Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 17-Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 19-Labor Day. Fee Resident $11 ages 18-59, $8 ages 13-17, $7 ages 3-12, $6 seniors, veterans, volunteers, $7 nonresident Grandchild, $14 guests (must be accompanied by a member with a 3 guests max per household). Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activity Center, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park. Indoor pool. Open all year. Hours 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fee $11 ages 18-59, $8 ages 13-17, $7 ages 3-12, $6 seniors, veterans, volunteers, $14 guests (must be accompanied by a member). Whitney Pond Park, Northern Boulevard & Community Drive, Manhasset. Outdoor pool. Hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. starting June 24-Aug. 18. Fee $8 ages 18-59, $6 ages13-17, $5 ages 3-12, $4 seniors, veterans, volunteers, $7 nonresident grandchild. Martin “Bunky” Reid Park, Broadway and Urban Avenue, Westbury. Outdoor pool. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. starting June 24-Labor Day. Fee Free. Clinton G. Martin Park Pool, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park. Outdoor pool with diving boards, children's wading pool. Open to special park district residents only. Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 17-Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 19-Labor Day. Fee $11 ages 18-59, $8 ages13-17, $7 ages 3-12, $6 seniors, veterans, volunteers. Manorhaven Beach Park and Tully Pool are zero entry pools and all Town pools have handicapped chair lifts for pool entrance.

OYSTER BAY TOWN POOLS oysterbaytown.com. Community Park Pools open to Town of Oyster Bay residents and their guests. Fees Town residents residing in the pool's park district $8 ages 15 and older, $6 ages 3-14 (2 and younger are free), $4 ages 60 and older, disabled persons; memberships available. Bethpage Community Park, Stewart and Cherry Avenues, 516-733-8404. Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Unqua Road, Massapequa, 516-797-7990. Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Washington Avenue, Plainview, 516-733-8400. Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, 7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-677-5990. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m., June 24-Sept. 4. (Each facility open one night a week until 8 p.m.: Mon., Syosset-Woodbury; Tue., Plainview-Old Bethpage; Wed., Bethpage; Thur., Marjorie R. Post; Fri., All residents may use any facility during extended hours.) Tappen Pool, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100. Open to Town of Oyster Bay residents only. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri. June 24-Sept. 4. All pools are handicapped accessible and all kiddie pools are zero entry.

VILLAGE OF HEMPSTEAD POOLS Hempstead, 516-478-6250. Open to all. Kennedy Park, 335 Greenwich St. Hours Open daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4; lift available for disabled. Fee $5, $3 children, residents; $8, $5 children, nonresidents.

SUFFOLK

TOWN OF BABYLON POOLS Babylon, townofbabylon.com/parks, 631-893-2100, residents only. Hours June 24-Aug. 4: noon-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 5-Sept. 4. Fee $5 ($7 Phelps Lane Pool). Fabio Buttitta Memorial Pool, Acorn Street, Deer Park, 631-242-4803; diving boards. North Amityville Pool, Albany Avenue, North Amityville, 631-842-6240; pool with slide. North Lindenhurst Pool, Straight Path, North Lindenhurst, 631-957-3510; pool ramp, diving boards. Phelps Lane Pool, 151 Phelps Lane, North Babylon, 631-669-4654; pool complex with pool ramp, interactive kiddie pool, slide. Anthony Sanchez Memorial Pool, West Babylon, 631-661-2067; pool ramp.

BROOKHAVEN AQUATIC CENTER 300 Francis Landau Place, Mastic Beach, 631-451-5321, nwsdy.li/aquatic. Hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Closed Sunday. Indoor pool, open all year. Fee $6-$10 residents, $14-$17 nonresidents.

BROOKHAVEN POOLS Open to all. Outdoors, 631-451-8696. Hours 11 a.m.-5:45 p.m., June 24-Sept. 4. Centereach Pool, Hawkins Road, Centereach (closed Wed.), Holtsville Pool, Buckley Road, Holtsville. Open daily. Fee $6-$10 residents; $14-$20 nonresidents.

HUNTINGTON POOLS Dix Hills Swimming Pool, Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills, 631-499-8000. Hours 12:30-8 p.m. Mon-Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., weekends, June 17, June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $5-$8 residents with ID card, guests $18. Youth swim classes (3 and older) as well as classes for the disabled (registration and fee, call 631-499-8058); pool ramp.

ISLIP POOLS Islip, islipny.gov. Byron Lake Park Pool, 76 Bayview Drive, Oakdale, 631-472-7043. Hours June 24-Sept. 4. Casamento Pool, Muncey Road, West Islip, 631-224-5442. Fee $2 resident senior, disabled, $8 resident with recreation card, $12 resident without recreation card, $25 nonresident. Hours June 25-Sept. 4. Roberto Clemente Pool, 400 Broadway Ave, Brentwood, 631-595-3715. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $2 resident senior, disabled, $8 resident with recreation card, $12 resident without recreation card, $25 nonresident. Hidden Pond, 660 Terry Rd., Hauppauge, 631-232-3222, ext. 201. Hours June 25-Sept. 4. Fee $2 resident senior, disabled, $8 resident with recreation card, $12 resident without recreation card, $25 nonresident.

NEW YORK STATE POOLS/SUFFOLK Montauk Downs State Park Pool, Montauk, 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov. Open to all. Hours 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $7, $5 ages 6-11. Season pass: $60, $40 children (ID required).

PATCHOGUE BEACH CLUB Maiden Lane, Patchogue, 631-475-4066,631-475-4302, patchoguevillage.org. Hours 11 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sun., June 24-Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. daily, Aug. 14-Sept. 4. Fee $10 adult, $5 children and seniors, $5-$10 guests. Season passes also available.

TOWN OF SMITHTOWN GOLF & POOL COMPLEX Smithtown, 631-360-7644, smithtownny.gov. Smithtown Landing Municipal Pool, 495 Landing Ave. Hours 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., June 24-Sept. 4. Town residents and their guests. Fee $5 Adult residents with permits, $4 child and senior residents, $9 guests must be accompanied by a member.