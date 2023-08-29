Things to DoRecreation

Mattebella Vineyards

At Mattebella Vineyards in Southold, visitors congregate around small tables with umbrellas, horseshoe-shaped benches or bean bag chairs. Reservations are suggested.

  • TASTINGS: $25-$48 flight; $12-$20 glass; $21-$110 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5

  • FOOD: No outside food, cheese and charcuterie available for purchase

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: dry rosé, sparkling rosé, steel chardonnays, reserve chardonnays, blanc de blancs, Bordeaux-style blend, blend of merlot and cabernet franc, late-harvest chardonnay

  • DOGS: No pets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME