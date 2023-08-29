McCall Wines

The tasting room is set up inside a barn, with tables nestled in the old horse stables. Eleven acres are dedicated to the largest pinot noir vineyard on Long Island.

TASTINGS: $16-$25 flight; $10-$16 glass; $18-$59 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 4

FOOD: Cheese trays available for purchase. No outside food

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: pinot noir, merlot, unoaked chardonnay, Ben’s blend, a Bordeaux blend, rosé, sauvignon blanc and cabernet franc

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted