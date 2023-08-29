McCall Wines
The tasting room is set up inside a barn, with tables nestled in the old horse stables. Eleven acres are dedicated to the largest pinot noir vineyard on Long Island.
TASTINGS: $16-$25 flight; $10-$16 glass; $18-$59 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 4
FOOD: Cheese trays available for purchase. No outside food
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: pinot noir, merlot, unoaked chardonnay, Ben’s blend, a Bordeaux blend, rosé, sauvignon blanc and cabernet franc
DOGS: Leashed pets permitted