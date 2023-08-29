Things to DoRecreation

Meadowlark North Fork

Bachelorette parties get to make their own wine during a blending class with Nicole Hennessey, wine club director at Meadowlark North Fork by Macari Vineyards in Cutchogue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Credit: Randee Daddona

Meadowlark North Fork is a new concept winery from Macari Vineyards specializing in exclusive, limited-production wines, with availability for large group tastings and private events and weddings across two buildings and a wildflower garden.

  • TASTINGS: $30 tasting

  • GROUPS: Reservations recommended

  • FOOD: Food available for purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: During special events

  • WINES AND MORE: sparkling, sauvignon blanc, rosé, pinot noir, malbec

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted

