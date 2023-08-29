Meadowlark North Fork is a new concept winery from Macari Vineyards specializing in exclusive, limited-production wines, with availability for large group tastings and private events and weddings across two buildings and a wildflower garden.

TASTINGS: $30 tasting

GROUPS: Reservations recommended

FOOD: Food available for purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: During special events

WINES AND MORE: sparkling, sauvignon blanc, rosé, pinot noir, malbec

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted